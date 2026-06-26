Not McDonald's, Not Culver's: The Best Fast Food Chocolate Milkshake Comes From This Chain
A well-made chocolate milkshake can be a supremely refreshing summer treat, and a simple one at that. Basically, all you need is milk, ice cream, and chocolate syrup. It shouldn't be too hard to get right, yet some fast food chains manage to pull it off better than others.
We ranked 14 different fast food chocolate milkshakes, and perhaps surprisingly, the obvious big players like Culver's and McDonald's didn't come out on top. Rather, it was Smashburger that came in at number one. A few criteria were used to determine this ranking: Factors like thickness (neither too watery nor too solid), quality of chocolate (ideally not too artificial), and value for money all played a role. The milkshakes were ordered as-is, without any added extras, to make the comparisons as even as possible, although the products still varied a bit, as some chains automatically add things like whipped cream and cherries.
Smashburger's shake uses top-rated Häagen-Dazs ice cream, which gives a sumptuous richness and strong chocolate flavor. The thickness was just right, and a hefty dollop of whipped cream topped it off. It also helped that the Smashburger worker preparing the shake took the time to ensure it was smooth and not lumpy. It's more expensive than standard fast food shakes ($6.49 as of June, 2026), but considering Smashburger is a fast-casual chain rather than straight fast food, it's a decent deal.
What do others think of the Smashburger chocolate milkshake?
It seems that diners generally approve of Smashburger's chocolate shake, as some common compliments are that it's thick, creamy, and tastes rich. The Häagen-Dazs ice cream is a selling point, too. The smooth texture is a plus, lacking grainy or gritty ice bits, and it has a balanced flavor, with one Yelp reviewer commenting that "The shake wasn't overly sweet and had just the right thickness."
More broadly, Smashburger's overall shake offerings also get similar stamps of approval, like the rich and creamy salted caramel option or the chocolate peanut butter variation. They also get a thumbs-up for having flavoring that doesn't taste artificial (some have said that the peanut butter flavor can be a bit weak, though). Be aware that some diners flag the relatively large size of the shakes. This isn't a criticism per se, but as another Yelp user noted, "With burgers and fries, throwing a shake on top of it is food coma." So, splitting one with a friend could be a wise idea. As for the bottom-ranked fast food chain chocolate milkshake? That was Hardee's, for a thin shake lacking in chocolate flavor with a relatively high price to boot.