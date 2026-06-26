Not McDonald's, Not Culver's: The Best Fast Food Chocolate Milkshake Comes From This Chain

A well-made chocolate milkshake can be a supremely refreshing summer treat, and a simple one at that. Basically, all you need is milk, ice cream, and chocolate syrup. It shouldn't be too hard to get right, yet some fast food chains manage to pull it off better than others.

We ranked 14 different fast food chocolate milkshakes, and perhaps surprisingly, the obvious big players like Culver's and McDonald's didn't come out on top. Rather, it was Smashburger that came in at number one. A few criteria were used to determine this ranking: Factors like thickness (neither too watery nor too solid), quality of chocolate (ideally not too artificial), and value for money all played a role. The milkshakes were ordered as-is, without any added extras, to make the comparisons as even as possible, although the products still varied a bit, as some chains automatically add things like whipped cream and cherries.

Smashburger's shake uses top-rated Häagen-Dazs ice cream, which gives a sumptuous richness and strong chocolate flavor. The thickness was just right, and a hefty dollop of whipped cream topped it off. It also helped that the Smashburger worker preparing the shake took the time to ensure it was smooth and not lumpy. It's more expensive than standard fast food shakes ($6.49 as of June, 2026), but considering Smashburger is a fast-casual chain rather than straight fast food, it's a decent deal.