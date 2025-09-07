The Fast Food Chain With The Worst Chocolate Milkshake, Hands Down

While fast food spots cycle through buzzy new drinks with protein and trendy flavors, a classic chocolate milkshake will always have a place on the menu. Grabbing a chocolate shake from a fast food drive-thru is timeless — but not necessarily consistent or predictable. A homemade blender shake, an old-timey diner shake, and a fast food milkshake are all going to be a little different. But even among fast food chains themselves, there's lots of disparity.

A good chocolate milkshake should be cold and thick (but not so thick you can't drink it through a straw), distinctly chocolatey, smooth, and not sickly sweet. It's a difficult balance to achieve, but there are some special milkshake ingredients that can help you get there. When we think of a great shake, we look to classic favorites like Shake Shack. What sets Shake Shack's milkshakes apart from the rest is that they're made using a hand-spun method. This means the ingredients are manually mixed together, fresh, every time. In comparison, some less-appealing shakes are those that come from a machine — the texture and flavor difference is noticeable.

In our own ranking of 14 fast food chain chocolate milkshakes, Hardee's ranked dead last. Despite Hardee's clever branding of its shakes as "Hand-Scooped," a characteristic that applies only to the ice cream component, the milkshakes themselves are still made via machine, which could have contributed to their downfall. The shake wasn't just disappointing — it was actively unpleasant, especially when compared to better-executed (and often better-priced) shakes made with higher-quality ice cream and chocolate.