All You Need For Refreshing Shaved Ice At Home Are 2 Simple Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On a hot summer day, an enticing cup of freshly shaved frozen watermelon drizzled with a creamy, sweet topping sounds almost like the stuff of dreams. While this decadent treat seems like something that comes with an eye-watering price tag or requires waiting in a long line, you can actually churn it out at home. All you need is watermelon and a can of sweetened condensed milk.

To create this craveable and remarkably healthy treat, take fresh watermelon and cut it into 2-inch spears. Then, freeze the watermelon in a single layer for at least four hours, or overnight. Once it is rock solid, you can grate it with a microplane directly into your serving bowls of choice. Or, use the Cambom Rotary Cheese Grater from Amazon to make the task more fun (and potentially safer for your fingers).

Once you've amassed a mound of shaved watermelon that feels satisfying, simply drizzle it with sweetened condensed milk to turn the whole thing into a refreshing and creamy frozen delight. You can make sweetened condensed milk at home, but buying a can of the stuff is certainly the easiest choice. Plus, buying your condensed milk at the store means you can keep cans in the pantry for whenever your shaved watermelon craving strikes, as frozen watermelon keeps in the freezer for up to a year.