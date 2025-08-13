Making This Mistake Will Absolutely Ruin Kobe Beef
If you've managed to get your hands on a cut of Kobe beef, you want to make sure you treat it with all the care that it deserves to ensure you get the best result possible. Since Kobe beef is seriously on the pricey side, getting it right the first time is key. Chowhound talked to Takashi Yagihashi, head chef at Kasumi (@kasumiboca on Instagram) in Boca Raton, Florida, to learn more about what you should — and shouldn't — do to make the most out of your Kobe beef.
While you might love using a delicious marinade on chicken, pork, and leaner cuts of beef, you'll want to keep it far away from Kobe beef, according to Yagihashi. "Kobe beef has very high fat content, so it does not marinate well," he said. "Kobe is high quality beef which should be enjoyed in its original character." That doesn't mean that you should let your Kobe beef filet go unflavored, though.
Seasoning your Kobe beef, sans marinade
When it comes to adding seasoning, Takashi Yagihashi recommends Shio Kogi, a fermented grain mixture, in place of salt. Popular in Japan, Shio Kogi offers a serious hit of umami flavor, and it also works well to tenderize meat. The seasoning offers a touch of salt combined with koji spores (a type of edible fungus), water, and rice. Some chefs use Shio Kogi as an alternative to MSG.
"I also enjoy serving with a ponzu sauce to bring out the characteristics of Kobe beef," Yagihashi said. Ponzu sauces are great on sushi and beef alike, and can add a salty, umami punch to beef. Typically, ponzu sauce is made from the yuzu fruit, and also contains savory elements like rice vinegar and mirin (a type of rice wine). You can whip up ponzu sauce at home on your own, but many store-bought versions are just as good (especially from Trader Joe's).