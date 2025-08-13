Making This Mistake Will Absolutely Ruin Kobe Beef

If you've managed to get your hands on a cut of Kobe beef, you want to make sure you treat it with all the care that it deserves to ensure you get the best result possible. Since Kobe beef is seriously on the pricey side, getting it right the first time is key. Chowhound talked to Takashi Yagihashi, head chef at Kasumi (@kasumiboca on Instagram) in Boca Raton, Florida, to learn more about what you should — and shouldn't — do to make the most out of your Kobe beef.

While you might love using a delicious marinade on chicken, pork, and leaner cuts of beef, you'll want to keep it far away from Kobe beef, according to Yagihashi. "Kobe beef has very high fat content, so it does not marinate well," he said. "Kobe is high quality beef which should be enjoyed in its original character." That doesn't mean that you should let your Kobe beef filet go unflavored, though.