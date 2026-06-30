What's The Average Shelf Life Of Tequila?

Aging this, aging that — it makes you wonder whether alcohol has an infinite lifespan. Sadly, your favorite spirited libations that you display on your shelf have a best-before date — well, kind of. For an opened bottle of tequila, its lifespan is one to two years, but the sweet spot remains between six and 12 months. However, if you have some tequila that's never been opened, you'll still be able to enjoy it in its prime for years to come.

Even though opened tequila technically has a "shelf life," this term doesn't mean that consuming old tequila is the same thing as eating meat that has stayed on the kitchen counter for too long. Tequila doesn't expire (in fact, alcohol doesn't really go bad in general, considering it's a preservative). Instead, when an opened bottle has been sitting around for too long, you'll taste that it's not as robust as the first time you tried it. Expect the quality to take a hit, so try to only open a bottle if you think you can finish it up to the last sip within a year. This isn't to say you can't take extra measures to ensure your tequila stays in its prime for longer — whether it's still unopened or already opened. You can definitely preserve the flavor for a longer period, and doing so doesn't even require any fancy, expert-level tricks.