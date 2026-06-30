What's The Average Shelf Life Of Tequila?
Aging this, aging that — it makes you wonder whether alcohol has an infinite lifespan. Sadly, your favorite spirited libations that you display on your shelf have a best-before date — well, kind of. For an opened bottle of tequila, its lifespan is one to two years, but the sweet spot remains between six and 12 months. However, if you have some tequila that's never been opened, you'll still be able to enjoy it in its prime for years to come.
Even though opened tequila technically has a "shelf life," this term doesn't mean that consuming old tequila is the same thing as eating meat that has stayed on the kitchen counter for too long. Tequila doesn't expire (in fact, alcohol doesn't really go bad in general, considering it's a preservative). Instead, when an opened bottle has been sitting around for too long, you'll taste that it's not as robust as the first time you tried it. Expect the quality to take a hit, so try to only open a bottle if you think you can finish it up to the last sip within a year. This isn't to say you can't take extra measures to ensure your tequila stays in its prime for longer — whether it's still unopened or already opened. You can definitely preserve the flavor for a longer period, and doing so doesn't even require any fancy, expert-level tricks.
Store your bottle of tequila the right way to make it last longer
The recommended storage conditions for an unopened and opened bottle of tequila can look different. Since an unopened bottle has a tightly sealed lid that's meant to preserve its flavor from outside conditions, you just have to ensure that you keep it in an environment that's dark and cool. Bottles with cork lids should be placed upright, as this prevents unwanted interaction between the drink itself and the cork, which can eventually cause the lid to break down. This also affects the integrity of the tequila over time.
Meanwhile, for an opened bottle of tequila, it's important to keep the lid closed as tight as possible to preserve its condition. A bottle stopper can help you here, too. Exposure to oxygen is one of the things that affects its quality, along with light and changes in temperature, so avoid exposing tequila to these elements as much as possible. While it's a natural instinct to put something in the fridge to prolong its lifespan, you might be doing the flavors of tequila more harm than good, considering it was formulated to be savored at room temperature. You shouldn't keep tequila in the freezer, either, as it tones down the notes that are made to be more pronounced, while potentially changing its texture. Consistency in temperature is key when storing tequila, so it's important to decide where you're going to put it, and stick with it so you can enjoy a delicious sip for longer periods of time.