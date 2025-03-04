Does Tequila Ever Expire?

There are things you can do to up the chances that your bottle stays as tasty as possible. Start by storing it in a cool, dark place. Ideally, the temperature should stay between 50 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and the bottle should be tightly sealed to prevent air from getting in. To that end, although it may be tempting, if your bottle has a cork top, don't store it on its side like wine. Instead, shake the spirit occasionally to keep the cork moist. If it dries out, it could deteriorate. Dampening it ensures that it stays in good condition and provides a good seal to the bottle.

Besides taste, you should also pay attention to the aroma and color to ensure your tequila is still in top shape. You can tell the alcohol has gone bad if it tastes unpleasant, the liquid looks cloudy (this tends to happen with barrel-aged spirits like reposado and añejo tequilas), or it smells particularly harsh. If that's the case, it's likely past its prime. On the other hand, if you keep the bottle properly sealed and take care to be mindful of the environmental elements that impact its quality, you can enjoy the smooth taste of your tequila for years to come.