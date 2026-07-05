Canned Tuna Becomes A Quick And Satisfying Lunch When You Serve It Like This

A can of quality tuna is a reliable pantry staple that gets you most of the way to a complete meal. But, even once it's mixed with the typical mayo, seasonings, and maybe some diced celery for crunch, it still needs something else to feel really finished. There is no shortage of types of bread to turn your salad into a sandwich or a gooey, cheesy tuna melt. But when you really want a flavorful tuna salad vehicle detour, turn to tomatoes and avocados for a fun lunchtime spin.

It takes less than a minute to halve a tomato, scoop out its juice and seeds, and fill the two sides with your favorite tuna salad recipe. The same goes for an avocado: Slice it, pop out the pit, and pile on the fish mixture. Tomatoes are bright and juicy and avocados are mild and creamy, so while they both complement tuna's rich savoriness, each offers a different experience. There are also a couple of ways to easily improve this already easy tuna improvement. And you can do so with as little as some minimal extra knifework or a simply applied extra ingredient.