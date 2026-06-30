How To Reheat A Roasted Chicken So It Stays Juicy

Cooking chicken is one thing, but reheating it is a different ballgame. As such, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Chris of Chris Cooking Nashville, who told us all about reheating roasted chicken while maintaining its juiciness. "My favorite method is to place the chicken in a covered baking dish with a few tablespoons of chicken stock, broth, or even water, then warm it in a 275 degrees Fahrenheit oven until just heated through," he said. "The added moisture creates a gentle steaming effect, while the low temperature helps prevent the proteins from tightening up and squeezing out their juices."

Meanwhile, if an air fryer is your arsenal of choice, the process can look a bit different, though keep in mind that this is best for skin-on chicken. "I like to warm the chicken at a lower temperature, like 300 degrees Fahrenheit for four to six minutes (six to eight for larger pieces like the breast) first, and then increase the heat to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for one to three minutes at the end to re-crisp the skin without overcooking the meat underneath," Chris further advised. That said, you might want to err on the side of caution when reheating an unbreaded chicken with an air fryer, as it can have the opposite effect when cooked too long.

As a general rule of thumb, you can reheat leftovers without overcooking them by keeping in mind that you generally don't have to overcompensate with the temperature or reheating time. As Chris mentioned, "The chicken is already cooked, so your goal isn't really to cook it again but instead to gently warm it through without drying it out."