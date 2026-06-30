How To Reheat A Roasted Chicken So It Stays Juicy
Cooking chicken is one thing, but reheating it is a different ballgame. As such, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Chris of Chris Cooking Nashville, who told us all about reheating roasted chicken while maintaining its juiciness. "My favorite method is to place the chicken in a covered baking dish with a few tablespoons of chicken stock, broth, or even water, then warm it in a 275 degrees Fahrenheit oven until just heated through," he said. "The added moisture creates a gentle steaming effect, while the low temperature helps prevent the proteins from tightening up and squeezing out their juices."
Meanwhile, if an air fryer is your arsenal of choice, the process can look a bit different, though keep in mind that this is best for skin-on chicken. "I like to warm the chicken at a lower temperature, like 300 degrees Fahrenheit for four to six minutes (six to eight for larger pieces like the breast) first, and then increase the heat to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for one to three minutes at the end to re-crisp the skin without overcooking the meat underneath," Chris further advised. That said, you might want to err on the side of caution when reheating an unbreaded chicken with an air fryer, as it can have the opposite effect when cooked too long.
As a general rule of thumb, you can reheat leftovers without overcooking them by keeping in mind that you generally don't have to overcompensate with the temperature or reheating time. As Chris mentioned, "The chicken is already cooked, so your goal isn't really to cook it again but instead to gently warm it through without drying it out."
Other ways to reheat leftover roasted chicken
Reheating leftover chicken in a microwave might be a less popular option, as it has the tendency to dry out, but you might be able to get away with it if you add water and olive oil. It helps that a microwave is the easiest appliance to work with, but just check in from time to time to avoid accidentally drying out the chicken.
You can definitely work your way around reheating in a way that mimics juiciness, too. "My favorite trick is to gently warm the chicken in a flavorful liquid such as chicken stock, pan drippings, or a simple sauce," Chris shared. "The meat won't magically reabsorb all of the moisture it lost, but it will pick up some liquid and feel much more succulent when you eat it."
If all else fails, you can repurpose the dry chicken to create an entirely different dish, one where it can still shine despite its lack of moisture, like using it in your salad. Even better, you can also add leftover chicken to chicken soup for a hearty meal. As Chris puts it, "Think of it as an ingredient rather than the star of the show. Once it's incorporated into a new dish, that slight dryness often disappears completely."