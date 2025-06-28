Here's How To Add Leftover Chicken To Chicken Soup Without Overcooking It

From succulent thighs to juicy, grilled breasts, chicken is one of the most delicious and versatile cuts of meat to have on hand. That's why you should always cook enough to have leftovers. While there are plenty of recipes you could add last night's chicken to, from a batch of enchiladas to a spicy stir-fry, soup is one of the simplest and best. Still, even after simmering in broth, chicken can be difficult to get right and is especially notorious for coming out tough and dry. Luckily, whether you're using last night's baked chicken or today's shredded chicken, there are ways to avoid suffering from dry chicken ever again. Our biggest tip for adding leftover chicken to chicken soup without overcooking it is to drop it in during the last few minutes of cooking.

Overexposure to heat will draw too much moisture out of your chicken. Since leftover chicken is already cooked, you only need to warm it up to enjoy it, so adding it during the last phase of cooking is key. If you have big chunks of meat, cut them into smaller portions before adding to ensure they warm through. If you want to keep those bigger cuts, another tip to remember is to simmer your soup low and slow. Chicken only needs to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to become safe to eat. For the best results, keep your heat low, never boil, and be patient as all that flavor in your soup intensifies.