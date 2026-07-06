What Happens If You Accidentally Leave Your Gas Grill On Overnight?
Waking up to find you left your gas grill running all night is enough to make your stomach drop. But before you panic, what happens next depends on a few factors. In the best-case scenario, the grill continues operating without incident until you discover it. While a propane-powered grill may eventually run out of fuel and shut off, a natural gas grill connected to a gas line can continue running indefinitely. Either way, leaving the grill on can create both safety concerns and damage to your grill.
The biggest risks of leaving a gas grill on are explosions and fire. Most modern gas grills, regardless of budget, are designed with safety features, but they are still open-flame cooking appliances intended to be supervised while in use. The amount of gas that gets consumed overnight will also vary depending on what temperature it was burning at, the size of the grill itself, and whether it uses propane or a natural gas line. Because a natural gas line keeps feeding the flame, leaving it on can become an incredibly expensive mistake.
What to check after discovering the grill was left on
If you have unfortunately woken up to realize that the grill was running all night, you can first assume that you're not firing it back up for breakfast. You'll need to determine whether the burners are still lit, and if they are, turn the grill off and allow it to completely cool. If the burners are no longer lit but the gas supply is still on, don't create any sparks or ignite any flames in the vicinity, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. Once you ensure everything is cool, you can inspect the burners for damage by looking for any metal that's been discolored and grids that are warped.
It's likely that a single overnight run won't ruin the grill entirely, but having this happen regularly can certainly shorten its lifespan. Most of the time, however, you can assume that your grill will survive to see another cookout, especially if you left it on a setting low enough that you didn't realize it was even on. That's especially true if you take good care of it otherwise. This is the sort of thing that happens once, and then you immediately develop a little shutdown routine for yourself — so next time you're cooking those juicy burgers or succulent ribs on the grill, just take a few extra moments to ensure everything is switched off before serving them up.