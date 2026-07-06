What Happens If You Accidentally Leave Your Gas Grill On Overnight?

If you have unfortunately woken up to realize that the grill was running all night, you can first assume that you're not firing it back up for breakfast. You'll need to determine whether the burners are still lit, and if they are, turn the grill off and allow it to completely cool. If the burners are no longer lit but the gas supply is still on, don't create any sparks or ignite any flames in the vicinity, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. Once you ensure everything is cool, you can inspect the burners for damage by looking for any metal that's been discolored and grids that are warped.

It's likely that a single overnight run won't ruin the grill entirely, but having this happen regularly can certainly shorten its lifespan. Most of the time, however, you can assume that your grill will survive to see another cookout, especially if you left it on a setting low enough that you didn't realize it was even on. That's especially true if you take good care of it otherwise. This is the sort of thing that happens once, and then you immediately develop a little shutdown routine for yourself — so next time you're cooking those juicy burgers or succulent ribs on the grill, just take a few extra moments to ensure everything is switched off before serving them up.