The 10 Best Gas Grills To Buy For Any Budget
Outdoor grilling has progressed in recent decades from an occasional feature of a garden party to a way of life for many. That being said, choosing the best grill is a crucial decision that can make or break the success of the food. While some grilling purists insist that charcoal is the only way to go, gas grills provide a convenient option with less mess, which many home cooks prefer.
To help you navigate the minefield of choosing a gas grill to suit your needs, we have narrowed down the widely available options and chosen a top model in each category. Whether you are looking for a compact two-burner one that stores easily in the corner of your garden or a six burner to entertain a crowd, we've got you covered.
From budget friendly models to top-of-the range options for serious grillers, each of our suggestions is highly rated by real customers, meaning you can be confident in its quality and reliability. Let's jump in and explore the 10 best gas grills based on customer reviews.
Best budget gas grill: Master Cook 3-Burner propane gas grill
Choosing a gas grill that won't break the bank can be tricky. Sure, there are some pretty cheap models out there, but getting the balance between price and quality isn't easy. To find the best grill in this category, we looked at models that had features that could match some of the bigger hitters, but at a lower price point. In the end, the Master Cook 3-Burner propane gas grill came out top.
Despite its wallet-friendly price, this model delivers a solid grilling performance, with reviewers commenting that it is durable and in some cases is still going strong after many years. It is not the biggest grill on the list, but its compact size means it will suit those with a smaller garden or restricted patio space. The three stainless steel burners have a maximum heat output of 30,000 British Thermal Units (BTU) and create an even heat that is easy to control, according to numerous customers.
Customers also love the folding side tables, which act as handy storage as you're grilling, but fold down to allow for easier storage. Reviewers comment that it is lightweight, easy to clean, and the thermometer on the lid was a nice bonus for a budget grill. With a high review score based on more than 3,500 reviews, you can be confident that this model offers great performance for a relatively low price.
Purchase Master Cook 3-Burner propane gas grill on Amazon for $198.99
Best 2 burner gas grill: 2-Burner Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Gas Patio Garden Barbecue Grill with Clearview® Lid
While huge gas grills with multiple burners have their place, many of us are looking for a simpler, more compact grill to suit our day-to-day needs. Two-burner gas grills are ideal for smaller families, those with limited space, or occasional users and the 2-Burner Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Gas Patio Garden Barbecue Grill with Clearview® Lid from Monument Grills is an excellent option.
In spite of its relatively compact size, it can comfortably cook for four, and the two burners create 24,000 BTU. One of the best features of this gas grill is the handy clear viewing window, which customers love as it allows them to check the progress of their food without opening the lid and losing precious heat. The colors are also a big plus, with striking options such as bright blue, green and scarlet red.
The enamel-coated cast iron cooking grates are designed to be easy to clean, and customers confirm that tidying up the aftermath of cooking is a breeze. The foldable side shelves mean that the grill is even more compact when stored, making it a great space-saving option. Overall, this is a reliable and well-designed grill if you don't need a huge cooking area.
Purchase the 2-Burner Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Gas Patio Garden Barbecue Grill with Clearview® Lid from Amazon for $279.
Best 3 burner gas grill: Kenmore 3-Burner Propane BBQ Grill
For a mid-sized gas grill, the 3-Burner Propane BBQ Grill from Kenmore is hard to beat. Stylish yet practical, it provides enough space to cook for up to six people at once, without taking up half of your garden — and since it claims to handle 20 burgers, you don't need to worry about those six people going hungry!
Customers agree that the grill is easy to assemble and relatively lightweight, though still study and durable. Most love the attractive design and various color options include eye-catching teal and azure blue. The cast iron cooking grates provide even cooking of the food, and the lid thermometer means you can keep an eye on the cooking temperature while the lid is closed.
The Kenmore 3-burner grill has a heat capacity of 10,000 BTU from each burner, meaning an overall maximum heat of 30,000 BTU. Reviewers commented on the space saving feature of the grill — particularly the folding tables — which reduce the size considerably and allow for neat storage. If you want a medium-sized gas grill that looks great with performance to match, this one should be on your shortlist.
Buy Kenmore 3-Burner Propane BBQ Grill from Amazon for $399.99.
Best 4 burner gas grill: Megamaster 4-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner & Grill Cover
If you have a large family or enjoy having guests round for garden parties, you may need a gas grill that can cope with cooking plenty of burgers or a few steaks at the same time. A four-burner grill with a large cooking area is what you'll need, and this Megamaster grill is a fantastic, versatile option. With a side burner in addition to the four main burners, you don't need to worry that you will be short of cooking space.
Reviewers commented that the grill heats up quickly, and cooks food evenly thanks to its 52,000 BTU. The extra burner on the side is ideal for heating up sauce for the steak without taking up precious burger space on the main grill. The grill is relatively easy to assemble according to most customers, and comes with a weather-proof cover to protect it from the elements. If you want a decent size of grill that doesn't break the bank, this Megamaster model is an excellent option.
Purchase Megamaster 4-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner & Grill Cover on Amazon for $269.93.
Best 6 burner gas grill: Sophia & William 6-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill with Side Burner
If a regular-sized grill just isn't going to cut it, the Sophia & William 6-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill with Side Burner might just be the mammoth outdoor cooking space you need. Featuring a staggering 65,800 BTU and a cooking space of 665 square inches, this barbecue can handle whatever you throw on it. Whether you're planning to cook gourmet burgers, a rack of ribs, or marinated vegetables, the main porcelain-coated grilling space has more than enough space to cook for a crowd. The secondary space above is handy too, keeping food warm and just as easy to clean as it's also coated in porcelain enamel.
Reviewers commented that the grill was easy to assemble, particularly with help from the assembly video that is accessed via the instruction manual. The side table to the left and extra burner to the right are both praised by customers, providing extra storage space while you cook, and a handy stove for heating sauces.
The construction of this large gas grill also gets positive reviews from buyers, with many commenting that it is sturdy and robust, thanks to its stainless steel design. The lid thermometer allows you to monitor the temperature while the grill is closed, so there will be no excuse for overcooking those steaks! The grill comes in various bright colors, including blue and golden, so there will be a style to suit everyone.
Purchase Sophia & William 6-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill with Side Burner on Amazon for $464.99.
Best portable gas grill: Weber Q1200 Portable Gas Grill
If you don't want to commit to a full-size gas grill in your garden or need a small version for on-the-go grilling when planning the perfect picnic, there are plenty of portable gas grills. The Weber Q1200 Portable Gas Grill gives the stellar performance you expect from a Weber appliance, but in miniature form.
With an impressive average score of 4.75 from almost 15,000 customer reviews across Amazon and Walmart, this portable grill is a quality option with plenty of features, despite its size. Customers have high praise for the cooking ability of the grill, stating that even a 2-inch-thick steak cooks perfectly with beautiful grill marks from the porcelain-coated cast iron grates. The folding tables on either side of the grill are also a big hit, providing working space when out and about. The removable drip tray makes cleaning up a breeze, and the lid thermometer gives you a clear idea of what is happening inside, even with the lid closed.
While the Weber portable grill can happily be used directly on the ground, there is a portable cart available to purchase separately that lifts it up to regular height. The two wheels on the stand mean it can be easily moved once assembled. It comes in various striking colors including orange and green, but there are also classics, such as black and titanium. Overall, this portable grill is a fantastic model that gives its full-sized cousins a run for their money.
Purchase the Weber Q1200 Portable Gas Grill from Amazon for $259.
Best high-end gas grill: Weber Genesis E-335 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
If you are a serious griller and looking for a premium option with top-level features, the Weber Genesis E-335 Liquid Propane Gas Grill is a standout choice. With a total burner output of 64,000 BTU, this grill packs some serious power. Reviewers appreciate the even grilling with no hot spots to ruin your supreme cooking skills.
The grill has three main burners with a large grill space of 641-square-inches, meaning you can comfortably cook for a crowd. Reviewers love the side burner for heating sauces, while the super-hot sear zone is perfect for grilling your favorite cut of steak. The warming rack above the main grill is also handy for keeping cooked food warm until you are ready to serve.
Being such a large grill, the Weber E-335 does take a long time to assemble, and while some DIY fans may find it fun, some say it can be difficult. However, the finished appliance is sleek and modern-looking in black and stainless steel, and many customers believe in its durability. At this price point, you expect plenty of features for your money, and the Weber E-335 doesn't disappoint.
Purchase the Weber Genesis E-335 Liquid Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $1,049.
Best gas grill with rotisserie: Monument Grills 17842 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Rotisserie Kit
If you love to grill a joint of meat just as much as flash-grilling a steak, buying a gas grill with a rotisserie will allow you to do both. To that extent, the Monument Grills 17842 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Rotisserie Kit is a fantastic option at $499.99.
As a regular grill, its whopping 723 square-inches of total grilling space allows you to cook 28 burgers (hope you're hungry!). The 60,000 BTU and porcelain-coated cast iron grates mean a powerful and even cook. Reviewers love the ceramic side burner that allows you to boil side dishes or heat your sauces while the rest of the food cooks on the grill.
The rotisserie attachment is what makes this top-notch gas grill unique, and while many customers use the grill without this, those who have tried it say the results are excellent. From large joints of meat to whole chickens, the meat is juicy and tender, and the motorized feature means that all sides of the meat cook evenly. The removable drip pan means that the extra fat that falls from the meat as it rotates can easily be cleaned up afterwards. For a mid-priced option, this is a solid gas grill that looks sleek and modern in stainless steel. The rotisserie kit makes it an obvious choice for those who like to grill larger cuts of meat.
Purchase Monument Grills 17842 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Rotisserie Kit from Amazon for $499.99.
Best dual-fuel grill: Char-Griller® Dual-Function 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas and Charcoal Combination Grill and Smoker
For those who struggle to choose between a gas grill or a charcoal barbecue, there is a hybrid option that takes the stress out of making that monumental decision. The Char-Griller® Dual-Function 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas and Charcoal Combination Grill and Smoker combines the classic charcoal flavor with the convenience of a gas grill. Best of all, you can switch up your cooking method depending on your mood.
Customers love the side-by-side chambers — gas on the left hand side and charcoal on the right — which allow you to cook some of your food using gas and the rest on the coals if you wish. There is a mammoth 870 square-inches of cooking space in total, so your guests are certainly not going to go hungry if you are cooking for a large group. You can monitor both sides separately with the handy temperature gauges and there is a convenient side shelf for extra prep space.
Reviewers comment that the grill is very heavy, and can be challenging to build, but this results in an appliance that is robust and reliable. If you're looking for a dual-fuel grill that will keep even serious grill enthusiasts happy, this model ticks all the boxes.
Purchase Char-Griller® Dual-Function 2-Burner 24,000 BTU Propane Gas and Charcoal Combination Grill and Smoker on Amazon for $336.91.
Best overall gas grill: Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
In our quest to find the best all-round gas grill that is reliable and delivers consistent quality, the Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill came out top of our list. This mid range grill has three stainless steel burners that produce a total output of 32,000 BTU, making it an excellent option for a larger family or those who enjoy outdoor entertaining. The cast iron grates are coated in porcelain, making them easy to clean, while reviews commented that they result in fantastic sear marks on meat and grilled vegetables.
This Weber grill features flavor bars, which are designed to catch the tasty fat that drips from the meat above and turn it into smoky goodness that can be reabsorbed by the food. The warming rack above the main grill allows you to keep cooked food warm or heat up burger buns without making them too crispy.
Customers describe this grill as a wonderful purchase, heating up quickly and cooking food evenly. The lid thermometer allows you to monitor the temperature while the lid is closed. In addition to its excellent functionality, this Weber grill looks the part, too, with its modern black and stainless steel design. If you want a solid grill with all the essential features that will last for years to come, this model is our top pick.
Purchase Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill on Amazon for $619.
Methodology
With such a wide variety of gas grills to choose from, we relied on customer reviews to narrow down the best model in each category. Every grill on the list has an average review rating of at least 4 out of 5 across multiple sites, including Amazon.
For each model, we considered both positive and negative reviews, and chose appliances where the positives seemed to outweigh the negatives across all reviews. We considered features such as build quality, heat distribution, and cooking space, as well as extras including side burners and flavor bars. While functionality is our main priority, we also considered design features to make sure the grills on our list will look stunning on your patio at your next garden party.