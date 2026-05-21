Does Grill Size Matter? What To Know Before You Buy

Purchasing a grill can be a big investment, depending on whether you want a small, basic charcoal grill or a large gas grill with all the bells and whistles. The type of grill you purchase matters, but to be a true grill master, you also have to buy the right size for your needs. Depending on how many people you're grilling for and how often you'll use it, you can either purchase a smaller grill for just a few people or a larger one for bigger crowds.

The most important factor with grill size is how much food you'll regularly be preparing. If you're someone who hosts plenty of backyard barbecues for friends and family, it's likely worth it to invest in a bigger grill. A small gas grill might have only three burners and just over 400 square inches of cooking space. These smaller grills can cook up to 18 burger patties at once. If you want to grill burgers, hot dogs, and veggies at the same time, this is suitable for parties of no more than four to six people if you factor in around 72 square inches of grill space per person which is recommended. This size is also optimal if you have a smaller outdoor space, such as a patio outside of an apartment, and want the grill to have ample space around it.