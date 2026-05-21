Does Grill Size Matter? What To Know Before You Buy
Purchasing a grill can be a big investment, depending on whether you want a small, basic charcoal grill or a large gas grill with all the bells and whistles. The type of grill you purchase matters, but to be a true grill master, you also have to buy the right size for your needs. Depending on how many people you're grilling for and how often you'll use it, you can either purchase a smaller grill for just a few people or a larger one for bigger crowds.
The most important factor with grill size is how much food you'll regularly be preparing. If you're someone who hosts plenty of backyard barbecues for friends and family, it's likely worth it to invest in a bigger grill. A small gas grill might have only three burners and just over 400 square inches of cooking space. These smaller grills can cook up to 18 burger patties at once. If you want to grill burgers, hot dogs, and veggies at the same time, this is suitable for parties of no more than four to six people if you factor in around 72 square inches of grill space per person which is recommended. This size is also optimal if you have a smaller outdoor space, such as a patio outside of an apartment, and want the grill to have ample space around it.
When a larger grill makes sense
Larger grills are best for grilling for a big family or hosting a barbecue. A four-burner gas grill might have somewhere between 500 and 600 square inches of grilling space, and it might also have a second layer, so you can cook a few items over more indirect heat (this is great for heating hot dogs, for example). These medium-sized grills can cook up to 28 standard burger patties at once, so if you want to make burgers, hot dogs, and roasted veggies all at the same time, you can likely cook for between six and eight people.
If you need an even larger grill for entertaining, consider a five or six-burger grill. A six-burner gas grill might have more than 800 square inches of cooking space, and it will likely also have elements such as a top rack or a side burner separate from the main grill, giving you a wider variety of cooking spaces. Larger grills vary in how many burgers they can cook at once, but a five or six-burner is best for large backyard parties of more than 10 people. Keep in mind that the more food you cook at once, the closer attention you'll have to pay to the food as it cooks. There could be cold or hot spots on your grill, so get to know your grill before hosting a major event.