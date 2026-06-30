Don't Make This Miso Soup Mistake If You Want All The Nutritional Benefits

There's more to a miso soup than just a comforting umami flavor — it also contains a ton of potential health benefits for your gut. There's a caveat to this, however, because in order to actually get those benefits, the soup has to be prepared a certain way. One common cooking mistake often prevents this from happening, but luckily it's an easy one to avoid, and it's all about timing (and heat). To get the most out of your miso, don't add it too early to the soup.

Since miso paste is a fermented food, it has strains of live bacteria and probiotics in it, which can only survive in certain conditions. So as tempting as it might be to add in your miso paste right away, hold off a bit — the high temperature of the boiling soup will kill off the live strains of good bacteria in the miso. It's best to wait to add in your miso until the soup has been taken off the burner and is no longer being heated up. You want the soup to be slightly cooler but still warm enough for the miso to melt into the soup. By treating the ingredient more delicately this way, you'll still get all of those probiotics and potential gut health benefits.