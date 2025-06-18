Why Your Dish Towels Should Never Touch Certain Kitchen Messes

Whether you're cleaning up water rings, wiping down your glass cooktop, or drying pots and pans, your kitchen towels do it all. While using dish towels for several purposes in the kitchen can be convenient, it's important to keep food safety rules at the forefront of your mind. Doing so will avoid cross-contamination and other kitchen issues that could make you and your family sick.

Research shows that nearly half of the towels in standard kitchens are teeming with bacteria. E. coli bacteria — a type of bacteria commonly found in the digestive tracts of animals that's known for causing gastrointestinal infections — is commonly found on both kitchen towels and dish sponges. This doesn't mean that you can't use dish towels in your kitchen — in fact, you can! However, you need to be careful about what you use them for, and how often you toss your kitchen towels in the laundry.

Kitchen towels should stay far away from certain messes, especially those involving raw meat. While it's normal for chicken, beef, and other meats to leave residue behind on kitchen counters, the way you clean up the mess matters. Only use a dish towel for these types of messes if you're going to toss it into the laundry (using hot water) right away. Otherwise, stick with paper towels and an antibacterial spray (be sure to rinse with water afterward if you're cleaning a surface that has direct contact with food.