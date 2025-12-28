For The Best Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Ditch Your Grill And Oven
A tasty set of ribs can be achieved in many ways, from grilling to roasting, but not all methods guarantee true juiciness. No matter how proud you are of learning to grill like a real master or perfecting the 3-2-1 method for your ribs, you'll want one specific kitchen appliance to enjoy some truly tender ribs. For fall-off-the-bone meat, crack out your slow cooker.
Slow cookers and crock pots are staple kitchen items for those who appreciate tender meat. The extended cooking time allows the meat to soften and slowly absorb all the flavors present in the pot. The consistent temperature over a long period of time helps to break down the collagen — i.e. the connective tissue — which leaves you with a meatier bite. Bone-in meat is also ideal for slow-cooked dishes because the bone acts as an insulator, which means your ribs stay moist – an equation for serious succulence.
Another benefit of cooking bone-in meats, like ribs, low and slow is that the collagen and elastin convert into gelatin; the meat will literally slip off the bone as you bite into it. You also benefit from the assurance of meat that is cooked evenly all the way through, since slow cookers require low temperatures. Cooking your ribs on low is one of the best expert tips for mouthwatering ribs.
Why a slow cooker is better than a grill or oven
While there are certainly some cuts of meat that you never want to toss into a slow cooker, your ribs will reap the benefits from this cooking method. The longer your ribs cook, the more tender they become, with consistent heat building up over time. The best length of time for cooking most ribs in the crock pot or slow cooker is four to six hours. Generally speaking, using the roasting method can take you anywhere from three to four hours, while grilling ribs can take up to six hours if using a gas grill.
A major benefit of opting for a slow cooker is simplicity — while methods like smoking require someone to tend to the fire and constantly check the ribs, a slow cooker is much more hands-off. The only required work is preparing the ribs with seasonings, rub, and other aromatics. Cooking ribs in the slow cooker also provides a deeper flavor with all the ingredients mingled in the pot over a prolonged period of time — just remember to add in delicate herbs at the end of the cooking process to preserve their robust flavor.
Some of the best ribs for the slow cooker are pork ribs and beef short ribs, which are known to be fattier. A slow cooker also makes it easy to cook up a rich gravy alongside your ribs by adding some broth and wine. Just don't skip out on the BBQ sauce when seasoning your ribs if you want a touch of smoky flavor.