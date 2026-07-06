For Meatloaf Packed With Flavor, Reach For This Pasta Sauce

Meatloaf has been a symbol of resourcefulness and an American food staple since the hardscrabble days of the Great Depression. And while it may have gotten a big boost in popularity thanks to its thrifty, meat-stretching capabilities, meatloaf has endured far beyond periods of economic struggle (the same cannot be said for such Depression era dishes as, say, the magic trick-turned-thrifty dessert that is water pie), and has become a certified classic comfort food. With is rich, meaty base and that iconic topping of ketchup glaze (or ketchup-based sauce), what's not to love? Sometimes, however, even the classics need a little twist — something new to give them a little bit more vivacity. Such a meatloaf perk-up might be closer than you think. In fact, you probably have it in your pantry as we speak.

We're taking about marinara sauce, that tomato-based Italian delight that brings tangy, slightly herbaceous flavor to plenty of pasta dishes. But why not add some to your next batch of meatloaf? It has the same tangy, tomato edge as ketchup. However, marinara has a more subtle, less vinegar-tinged taste, making it a great ketchup alternative for those who are truly averse to the condiment. Plus, marinara usually includes aromatics such as onion and garlic, and herbs such as oregano, making it a sophisticated, flavor-packed topping for your loaf. To add, simply pop open a can of your best marinara sauce and pour a cup on top of your loaf in the final few minutes of baking. Et voila! You have a perfectly Italian-ish meatloaf dinner.