For Meatloaf Packed With Flavor, Reach For This Pasta Sauce
Meatloaf has been a symbol of resourcefulness and an American food staple since the hardscrabble days of the Great Depression. And while it may have gotten a big boost in popularity thanks to its thrifty, meat-stretching capabilities, meatloaf has endured far beyond periods of economic struggle (the same cannot be said for such Depression era dishes as, say, the magic trick-turned-thrifty dessert that is water pie), and has become a certified classic comfort food. With is rich, meaty base and that iconic topping of ketchup glaze (or ketchup-based sauce), what's not to love? Sometimes, however, even the classics need a little twist — something new to give them a little bit more vivacity. Such a meatloaf perk-up might be closer than you think. In fact, you probably have it in your pantry as we speak.
We're taking about marinara sauce, that tomato-based Italian delight that brings tangy, slightly herbaceous flavor to plenty of pasta dishes. But why not add some to your next batch of meatloaf? It has the same tangy, tomato edge as ketchup. However, marinara has a more subtle, less vinegar-tinged taste, making it a great ketchup alternative for those who are truly averse to the condiment. Plus, marinara usually includes aromatics such as onion and garlic, and herbs such as oregano, making it a sophisticated, flavor-packed topping for your loaf. To add, simply pop open a can of your best marinara sauce and pour a cup on top of your loaf in the final few minutes of baking. Et voila! You have a perfectly Italian-ish meatloaf dinner.
Make your meatloaf Italian
Giving your meatloaf a marinara topping is a great and easy way to perk-up the classic dinner dish. But it also invites additional tweaks. After all, if you're going to add marinara, you might as well make it an Italian style loaf. By this, we mean that you should turn that loaf into an oversized meatball (what is a meatloaf, after all, if not a really big meatball?). To make this happen, simply mix Italian sausage into your beef, along with some shredded parmesan for cheesy richness, and use Italian bread crumbs for even more of a flavor boost (jut be careful not to over-season your loaf). Bake as usual, then top with your preferred marinara sauce and a healthy helping of mozzarella, provolone, or fontina cheese, and pop back in the oven until the cheese has melted. The resulting loaf will taste essentially like a giant meatball (delicious) and will make for a truly tasty main course.
Serve your newly refreshed meatloaf with your usual mashed potatoes. Or, give the dish further Italian flair by pairing it with a creamy, cheesy polenta. You can also pair your Italian style meatloaf with a plate of tasty homemade spaghetti and marinara sauce. It will taste essentially like spaghetti and meatballs, but in sliceable form. You could also go in a more unexpected direction by pairing it with a creamy fettuccine Alfredo. The pairing of cream sauce and meat covered in tangy tomato sauce will make for a superb dinner.