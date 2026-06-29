One Canned Soup Is All You Need For A Rich Seafood Pasta Sauce

Some of the biggest benefits of making pasta for dinner are its quick cooking time and mild flavor, with the latter meaning you can pair it with just about any kind of sauce. Sure, you can grab a jar of marinara, but why not make an easy seafood pasta using none other than canned clam chowder?

In canned form, New England clam chowder closely mimics pasta sauce. Its creamy texture and rich, savory flavor are exactly what you'd want in a hearty pasta dish. And purchasing canned soup allows you to make an easy recipe without spending a fortune on seafood. (We ranked Walmart's affordable Great Value brand as one of our favorite canned clam chowder varieties.) If you want, you can liven up the soup in a few ways, such as adding in some fresh herbs like parsley or dill, or buying an additional container of canned clams to get even more of that seafood flavor in each bite.

If the soup is too thick, thin it out with a little starchy pasta water, which will give it a lighter consistency without sacrificing much taste. If you prefer a significantly thinner consistency, you can swap the New England clam chowder for Manhattan clam chowder, which offers a light, tomato-based consistency that's reminiscent of more classic red pasta sauce.