Hershey's Just Dropped 2 New Chocolate Bars — But They're Only Available In This Country

The candy landscape has many players, but few names immediately spring to mind like Hershey's. This iconic American brand based in Hershey, Pennsylvania has been around since 1894. Part of its immense success is due to Hershey's continued innovation, with frequent offerings of new and exciting flavors — like two recently launched semi-sweet chocolate bars, Cookies 'n Cherry and Cookies 'n Caramel. The kicker is that, for the time being, these tempting dark milk chocolate bars are only available in Brazil.

One might argue that Hershey's could rest on its laurels, sticking with flavors like the classic Hershey's milk chocolate bar, which sells at a staggering rate of 373 million per year. But that's just not the brand's style. Hershey's has continually defined the candy industry over time, with ground-breaking form factors and flavors that are now intrinsically linked with its brand, like Hershey's kisses (the origin of which is a total mystery).

These two new bars lean heavily on perennially popular cookies and cream flavors, but add the accents of robust cherry and sweet and salty caramel, all married in 40% cacao bars. This combo gives the new bars a decidedly darker chocolate profile. For comparison, Hershey's milk chocolate bars have 11% cacao.