The Staggering Number Of Hershey Chocolate Bars Made Each Year

Hershey, one of the oldest and most famous chocolate brands in the world, is a household name. In the United States, Hershey's chocolate bars seem to be sold just about everywhere, from big box stores where you can buy them in bulk to small corner convenience shops. The company's website, Hersheyland.com, actually states that Hershey makes approximately 373 million of its classic milk chocolate bars each year. And while the company doesn't reveal the exact number of bars sold annually (as it likely varies), one can surmise that it's quite a lot.

The brand has come a long way since its signature chocolate bar hit the market in 1900. Hershey's flagship product, which would later be dubbed "The Great American Chocolate Bar," may not be available everywhere today, but can be found in many countries across the globe including Canada, Japan, Malaysia, and many more. Despite how many bars the company churns out in 365 days, though, Hershey's isn't the top chocolate producer in the world.