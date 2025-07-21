The Genuine Mystery Behind How Hershey's Kisses Got Their Name

Is there any candy cuter than a Hershey's Kiss gifted by your sweetheart? These conical, dewdrop-shaped chocolates are undoubtedly part of the Valentine's candy pantheon, along with conversation hearts and heart-shaped chocolate boxes, though their appeal isn't limited to special occasions. Nowadays, we can spot the distinctive chocolates in their foil wrapping or in a peanut butter blossom cookie and instantly think of smooching, but that wasn't always the case.

Think about it: There's nothing particularly reminiscent of kissing or puckered lips in their design, yet the name still seems oddly fitting. So how, exactly, did this branding come to be? According to the Hershey Company's official statement on the Hersheyland FAQ page, no one exactly knows for sure, but there are a few likely possibilities. One popular theory is that the machine that produces the chocolates makes a "kissing" sound as the nozzle drops the chocolate onto the conveyor belt. Another possible answer lies in the fact that the term "kiss" was common parlance for a small, bite-size piece of candy. Before Hershey started manufacturing its chocolate Kisses in 1907, there were already candy brands using the term, including Miller's Violet Kisses and Blue Bell Kisses. The Hershey Company simply had the foresight to trademark the term for its small chocolate candy.