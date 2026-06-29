The 5 Best Whole Foods Bakery Finds Of 2026 So Far

As far as grocery store bakeries go, Whole Foods is up there with the best of them. Not only does the chain offer bakery surprise bags through To Good To Go filled with discounted, leftover bakery items from the day before for shoppers on a budget, but it generally just has a vast and varied selection of delicious treats. And, make no mistake, people have taken notice. Certain baked goods have gone viral in 2026, getting a whole lot of love on the internet.

While personal taste will always play a role in what goes in your shopping cart, the following Whole Foods bakery items have really stood out this year. And if you're looking for a bakery item that is certain to impress, these are your best bets. So many glowing reviews from so many different people can't be wrong, after all. Here are five of the most talked-about (and beloved) Whole Foods bakery treats so far this year.