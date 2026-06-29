The 5 Best Whole Foods Bakery Finds Of 2026 So Far
As far as grocery store bakeries go, Whole Foods is up there with the best of them. Not only does the chain offer bakery surprise bags through To Good To Go filled with discounted, leftover bakery items from the day before for shoppers on a budget, but it generally just has a vast and varied selection of delicious treats. And, make no mistake, people have taken notice. Certain baked goods have gone viral in 2026, getting a whole lot of love on the internet.
While personal taste will always play a role in what goes in your shopping cart, the following Whole Foods bakery items have really stood out this year. And if you're looking for a bakery item that is certain to impress, these are your best bets. So many glowing reviews from so many different people can't be wrong, after all. Here are five of the most talked-about (and beloved) Whole Foods bakery treats so far this year.
Cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing
People on the internet rave about the Whole Foods Market cinnamon rolls, which can be found freshly baked at the bakery as well in dough form in the "bake at home" freezer section. Full of cinnamon sugar and accompanied by cream cheese icing, they come in packs of four and are huge. For ultimate convenience, the uncooked ones even come in a baking tray, ready to put in the oven, and with a side of icing to slather on top once baked.
Brown butter chocolate chunk cookie
The Whole Foods Market brown butter chocolate chunk cookie went viral on TikTok and for good reason — it's reportedly downright delicious (and pretty large). The middle is soft and chewy, the sides are crunchy, and the brown butter base gives it a rich sweetness. And when paired with all of those big chocolate chunks, that sweetness is intensified in the best possible way. Hands down, these cookies should be added to the list of things you should always buy at Whole Foods.
Brown butter cookie cupcake
People have really been loving Whole Foods' brown butter cookie cupcake this year — and for good reason. All you have to do is take one look at it and you know you're in for a decadent sweet treat. It's impressively tall — the frosting on top looks like a tiny mountain covered in caramel sauce and sprinkled with cookie crumbs, all on top of a chocolate cupcake. Plus, this beloved bakery item comes in both small and large sizes.
Carrot cake
Whole Foods has a variety of carrot cake options in various sizes and people can't get enough of this seasonal offering. Whether you get a whole cake or just a slice, the cake itself is moist, rich, and perfectly spiced. It's covered in delicious cream cheese frosting and walnuts, and typically comes with cute little frosted carrots on top. Whole Foods certainly does carrot cake right — this one, in all its variations, is a timeless superstar. There's even a vegan version.
Berry chantilly cake
People have said that Whole Foods has the best chantilly cakes — and apparently, the rave reviews are all true and they do, indeed, live up to the hype. The popular Berry Chantilly Cake is super flavorful and moist, with fresh berries and notes of almond. The cream cheese icing is said to be just sweet enough without being overwhelming. It also comes in a variety of options — a single slice, a cupcake, and several different sizes of round or sheet cake.