Why Grocery Store Bakeries Have Some Of The Highest Profit Margins

With grocery store prices continuously on the rise, shoppers are always looking for ways to save a few bucks. Unfortunately, as tasty as the treats at the in-store bakeries of supermarkets may look, purchasing them is one of the easiest ways to overspend on your weekly shop. That's because the bakery section typically has some of the highest markups in the store. To help explain why, Chowhound consulted frugal shopping expert Alli Powell, also known as Grocery Getting Girl.

"Any time labor is required to prepare the item, it is going to cost more," Powell explains. This includes the deli section, premade items, and the bakery. "Because someone needs to cut it, bake it, slice it, etc., it's going to cost more for that person to do it and the cost is passed on to you, the shopper." In addition, she says, baked goods are particularly marked up because of their notoriously short shelf life before getting stale or even moldy. The price of convenience is another factor that allows grocery stores to mark up their bakery items. "People are willing to pay more here so they don't have to go outside the store to get it," Powell adds.