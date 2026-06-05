What Happens To Leftover Bakery Items At Whole Foods?

It's overwhelming to think about how much food goes unsold at the grocery store every day and is potentially thrown away. This is especially true of bakery items. After all, most baked goods don't last very long before they turn stale. Luckily, some stores, like Whole Foods, are making an effort to keep wasted food out of landfills with various initiatives. In fact, the grocery chain has made reducing food waste a major goal, pledging to cut food waste 50% by 2030.

One way Whole Foods is doing this is by partnering with the digital platform Too Good To Go, where participating store locations put together unsold bakery items into "Bakery Surprise Bags." These are filled with discounted breads, muffins, cookies, scones, pastries, or bagels that are still fresh and safe to eat but nearing or at their sell-by date, making it one of the best ways to shop at Whole Foods if you're on a budget. Over 530 stores take part in Too Good To Go, so there's a decent chance your store does, too. And if bakery items (and other foods like produce) still cannot be sold, Whole Foods prevents waste by using them to make prepared dishes and baked goods. The retailer also donates millions of pounds of safe food annually to food banks and redistribution programs across the United States.