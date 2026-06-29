The Retro Southern Canned Pear Salad That Still Divides Dinner Tables

I remember my first pear salad. I was around 8 or 9 years old, and drowsily moping around a funeral, or maybe a birthday. It's hard to tell as both were celebrated in much the same way. Speeches were given, and food was served potluck style in someone or another's house. Anyway, what I remember isn't the funeral or the party, as it were. I remember the pear salad.

It was nestled somewhere between the deviled eggs and some sort of ham spread: a platter of halved pears, each on one its own lettuce leaf, topped with glossy mayonnaise, shredded cheddar, and a single, neon maraschino cherry. I plucked a single pear, along with its lettuce companion, and placed it on my deviled eggs-ridden plate. It was a gag, a novelty that I took almost as a dare to myself. I was surprised, however, when I took a bite from this canned fruit and mayo salad, to find that it was delicious: zingy, sweet but not cloying, and perfectly offset with that savory sprinkling of cheese.

This, of course, is not a universally held opinion among diners. Though pear salad is a staple at many gatherings in the South, it is still pretty divisive. The combination of canned fruit, mayo, cheese, and a single cherry is odd to say the least. Some find the disparate flavors to be jarring, and the presentation to be all too retro. Even so, it remains a staple of many a grandma's recipe repertoire thanks to its easy, no fuss preparation, and its roots in midcentury culinary culture. However, even though its has been a Southern staple for decades, its exact origins remain foggy at best.