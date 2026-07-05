Unforgettable Burgers Use This Cheese Technique For Ultimate Texture And Flavor

What is a cheeseburger without cheese? A hamburger. But it's also, as far as I'm concerned, a disappointment. For many of us, cheese is the one essential topping for a truly delicious burger. The rich, tangy flavor of cheese perfectly complements the beefy burger base. And while a lot is made about the type of cheese used on a burger, or the varieties to stuff inside the burger, there is far too little discussion regarding how that cheese is prepared. Luckily, we've got a delicious idea up our sleeves, and it's a skirt — a cheese skirt, that is.

Cheese skirts are, essentially, piles of cheese that have been cooked on a flat surface until browned and crispy. The edges are beautiful, crunchy, and perfectly lacy (like a skirt). Thanks to the magic of the Maillard reaction that happens when you cook the cheese, it takes on a lovely, toasty, rich flavor that perfectly complements the beef. Plus, the crisp texture will give your burger an unexpected, crunchy twist that is absolutely mouthwatering.

To make your very own cheese skirt, simply preheat a flat cooking surface, such as a nonstick pan or a cast iron cook top. Sprinkle a hefty helping of shredded cheese over the top of your grilled burger patty, letting the cheese form a wide border around it. Grill until browned, then fold the cheese skirt around your burger and voila! You have a crispy, crunchy, cheese-wrapped burger ready to top as you please.