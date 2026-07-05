Unforgettable Burgers Use This Cheese Technique For Ultimate Texture And Flavor
What is a cheeseburger without cheese? A hamburger. But it's also, as far as I'm concerned, a disappointment. For many of us, cheese is the one essential topping for a truly delicious burger. The rich, tangy flavor of cheese perfectly complements the beefy burger base. And while a lot is made about the type of cheese used on a burger, or the varieties to stuff inside the burger, there is far too little discussion regarding how that cheese is prepared. Luckily, we've got a delicious idea up our sleeves, and it's a skirt — a cheese skirt, that is.
Cheese skirts are, essentially, piles of cheese that have been cooked on a flat surface until browned and crispy. The edges are beautiful, crunchy, and perfectly lacy (like a skirt). Thanks to the magic of the Maillard reaction that happens when you cook the cheese, it takes on a lovely, toasty, rich flavor that perfectly complements the beef. Plus, the crisp texture will give your burger an unexpected, crunchy twist that is absolutely mouthwatering.
To make your very own cheese skirt, simply preheat a flat cooking surface, such as a nonstick pan or a cast iron cook top. Sprinkle a hefty helping of shredded cheese over the top of your grilled burger patty, letting the cheese form a wide border around it. Grill until browned, then fold the cheese skirt around your burger and voila! You have a crispy, crunchy, cheese-wrapped burger ready to top as you please.
More tips for the perfect cheese skirt
The cheese skirt-wrapped burger is a great starting point. However, this doesn't mean it's the only way to achieve that crispy, cheesy satisfaction. If you want a crispier, less melty cheese skirt, you can prepare it separately alonside the patty and then use it as a crispy topper. You can also place your bun on top of the cheese while it's cooking to ensure the skirt is held in place when you enjoy your burger.
To ensure your cheese melts properly, you can put a dome on top of your cheese while it is on the cooking surface to help ensure a more even cook. The dome traps heat and steam, ensuring your cheese melts on the top and browns on the bottom. You can also add a bit of water or an ice cube on your cooking surface. This creates steam that helps your cheese cook nicely around your patty.
Choosing your cheese and giving it a twist
You can't use just any cheese to make your burger skirt. Cheddar, American, or another relatively low moisture cheese works best, while a fresh mozzarella or Brie, for example, will get too gooey and not fully crisp up. If you want something a little different, try Colby Jack, low-moisture mozzarella, Gruyère, or even Havarti.
If you're in the mood for something a little lighter, try baking cottage cheese crisps to top your burger. Then, let them cool and place them on your burger. The resulting cheese crisp will be completely crunchy, giving your burger a totally unexpected texture that just might take the beefy sandwich to a whole new level.
You might consider going a step further with your cheese crisping by turning that cheese skirt into an exterior upgrade for a grilled cheese sandwich. To do this, scatter an extra pile of shredded cheese on your pan, let it brown into a lacy border, and toast your bread directly on top of it. You can also bake the sandwich for a less hands-on option.