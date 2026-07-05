For Mashed Potatoes Packed With Flavor, Drizzle In This Store-Bought Sauce
Mashed potatoes are a side you can never go wrong with. Whether you're eating them alongside a juicy steak or enjoying them with your turkey at the Thanksgiving table, mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort dish. While the simple salt, pepper, and garlic mixture will give your mash a decent enough flavor, sometimes it's worth getting creative in the kitchen. Potatoes are inherently quite plain, which makes them the perfect canvas for mixing in punchy flavors, and there's one sauce that can make them pop. For a smoky and savory finish, add in a drizzle of BBQ sauce over your mashed potatoes.
There are many ways to experiment with your mashed potatoes (like adding cream cheese for a creamy, tangy touch), but BBQ sauce will take the flavor to a whole other level. While it may seem like an unexpected pairing, BBQ sauce adds a slightly sweet, smoky, zesty flavor to balance the richness of the mashed potatoes. Either mixed into your mashed potatoes or drizzled on top as a finishing touch, BBQ sauce will take your side to the next level.
How to enjoy your BBQ mashed potatoes
While BBQ mashed potatoes can be eaten plain, there are many ways to make the most out of this smoky dish. Layer your mashed potatoes in a baking dish and sprinkle on cheddar cheese, red onions, and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Bake this in the oven for a few minutes and you'll have a cheesy and flavorful BBQ mash casserole. Or, pair these mashed potatoes with a BBQ brisket for the ultimate smoky, barbecue-y flavor. You could even turn your mashed potatoes into a BBQ sundae by layering the potatoes and meat in a glass, topping the whole thing off with BBQ sauce. Alternatively, mix the BBQ sauce into the mashed potatoes (adding in ¼ cup of sauce for every 2.5 pounds of spuds), and turn them into fully loaded dish topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions.
There are many great store-bought BBQ sauce brands out there that you pick from. No matter which one you choose, this sauce will add a much-needed bold flavor if you're finding that your mashed potatoes are a little bland. There's not much that BBQ sauce doesn't taste good with, and mashed potatoes are no exception.