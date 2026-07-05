For Mashed Potatoes Packed With Flavor, Drizzle In This Store-Bought Sauce

Mashed potatoes are a side you can never go wrong with. Whether you're eating them alongside a juicy steak or enjoying them with your turkey at the Thanksgiving table, mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort dish. While the simple salt, pepper, and garlic mixture will give your mash a decent enough flavor, sometimes it's worth getting creative in the kitchen. Potatoes are inherently quite plain, which makes them the perfect canvas for mixing in punchy flavors, and there's one sauce that can make them pop. For a smoky and savory finish, add in a drizzle of BBQ sauce over your mashed potatoes.

There are many ways to experiment with your mashed potatoes (like adding cream cheese for a creamy, tangy touch), but BBQ sauce will take the flavor to a whole other level. While it may seem like an unexpected pairing, BBQ sauce adds a slightly sweet, smoky, zesty flavor to balance the richness of the mashed potatoes. Either mixed into your mashed potatoes or drizzled on top as a finishing touch, BBQ sauce will take your side to the next level.