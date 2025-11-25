The BBQ Sundae We'd Swap In For Ice Cream Any Day Of The Week

Serve it in a clear glass jar or an actual ice cream sundae glass (with a cherry tomato on top if you want to get cute with it). You can go with just the basics or get as creative as you want, although mashed potatoes are a must since they serve as your "ice cream" base (follow some mashed potato tips to get them just right). Yukon Gold potatoes are generally considered to be the, well, gold standard potato for mashing since their relatively high starch content lets them absorb more flavor and mix more easily with other ingredients.

Next, you need your barbecue. The most common choice is pulled pork, and you can make an easy slow cooker pulled pork that works beautifully on your sundae. However, smoked beef brisket, burnt ends, or pretty much any well-cooked, tender barbecue works — as long as the flavors blend seamlessly. From here, you need your barbecue sauce, which works as a sort of chocolate or caramel sauce on your sundae. You can go with a well-ranked store-bought barbecue sauce or make your own barbecue sauce at home.

To form, simply layer the ingredients to your liking, starting with barbecue sauce or mashed potatoes. Layer from the bottom up with barbecue sauce poured over the top, of course. Other ingredients to think about are baked beans, coleslaw, pickled jalapeños, and a bit of shredded cheddar cheese. These sundaes make a nice, decadent dinner at home or can be great for a backyard barbecue or a large event. Just fill a small paper cup about halfway with mashed potatoes, top with barbecue meat, then pour on the barbecue sauce.