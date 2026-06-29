One Seasoning Packet Is All You Need To Give Salmon A Sweet And Smoky Crust
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Salmon is one of those types of fish that you can cook almost any way you want and it will still turn out pretty good. It tastes great, is packed with nutrients, and takes well to other flavors. While you could marinate it ahead of time to let the flavors soak into the flesh, one way to infuse it with a ton of flavor in a pinch is by giving it a spice rub. Not only does this let you use ingredients that you can keep on hand, but it also develops a beautiful crust on the outside of the fish. You've got plenty of options, from parmesan-crusted salmon to creating your own unique spice blend using your favorite flavors. But if you don't want to go through the trouble of mixing your own spices, there is one seasoning packet that will make crusted salmon super easy and delicious: brown sugar BBQ seasoning.
Brown sugar BBQ seasoning is a spice mix you should keep on hand, especially for salmon. The delicious combination of sweetness and smokiness is a great pairing for this delicate fish. BBQ spice rubs have seasonings like onion, garlic, and chili powder that create a bouquet of flavors, giving salmon a savory, smoky note. Add to that some brown sugar and you'll have a sweet-savory balance that doesn't overpower the flavor of the salmon itself. The sugar also helps trap in moisture, so the salmon stays nice and juicy. Additionally, the sugar itself caramelizes as it cooks to give the outside of the fish just the right amount of crispiness. In other words, it's the perfect combination of flavor and texture to complement the juicy tenderness of the fish.
Mastering the technique is easy
Salmon is an incredible fish to work with, and a packet of brown sugar BBQ spice rub is a simple technique that brings a ton of flavor. You can keep store-bought packets on hand — Walmart sells Kinder's brown sugar BBQ seasoning blend for under $2, and you can use it on way more than salmon, like beef, pork, chicken and veggies. Or, you can even make your own sweet and spicy dry rub if you prefer. All you need is brown sugar, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder salt, and pepper, and you can add in anything else that suits your fancy, like paprika, ginger, or thyme. You can play with different combinations and proportions to find the mix that is perfect for you.
Once your spice mix is ready (either pre-packaged or homemade), coat the salmon with it, pressing gently with your fingertips to work it in. You don't want to smash it into the delicate fish; work it just enough to start releasing some of salmon's natural oils so the seasoning adheres to the surface. Once the fish is seasoned and ready, bake it in the oven on a pan lined with parchment paper to keep it from sticking to the surface. This spice mix doesn't just make a great rub: you can also mix it with some oil and lemon juice to make a marinade. The oil helps keep the fish from sticking while it cooks, and the acidity from the lemon is a great balance to the sweetness of the brown sugar, making your salmon all the better.