One Seasoning Packet Is All You Need To Give Salmon A Sweet And Smoky Crust

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Salmon is one of those types of fish that you can cook almost any way you want and it will still turn out pretty good. It tastes great, is packed with nutrients, and takes well to other flavors. While you could marinate it ahead of time to let the flavors soak into the flesh, one way to infuse it with a ton of flavor in a pinch is by giving it a spice rub. Not only does this let you use ingredients that you can keep on hand, but it also develops a beautiful crust on the outside of the fish. You've got plenty of options, from parmesan-crusted salmon to creating your own unique spice blend using your favorite flavors. But if you don't want to go through the trouble of mixing your own spices, there is one seasoning packet that will make crusted salmon super easy and delicious: brown sugar BBQ seasoning.

Brown sugar BBQ seasoning is a spice mix you should keep on hand, especially for salmon. The delicious combination of sweetness and smokiness is a great pairing for this delicate fish. BBQ spice rubs have seasonings like onion, garlic, and chili powder that create a bouquet of flavors, giving salmon a savory, smoky note. Add to that some brown sugar and you'll have a sweet-savory balance that doesn't overpower the flavor of the salmon itself. The sugar also helps trap in moisture, so the salmon stays nice and juicy. Additionally, the sugar itself caramelizes as it cooks to give the outside of the fish just the right amount of crispiness. In other words, it's the perfect combination of flavor and texture to complement the juicy tenderness of the fish.