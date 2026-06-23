Forget Bacon, Use This Meaty Ingredient For Cookout-Worthy Potato Salad

There are lots of ways to upgrade a classic potato salad recipe, and adding a meaty touch with chopped bacon is a popular choice. But bacon has been done. A lot. Luckily, it isn't your only option. The next time you want to give your potato salad a meaty upgrade, don't bother with that breakfast staple. Instead, crack open a can of Spam for something tasty and different that leaves other potato salads tasting sad and blah. Spam makes everything from sandwiches to fried rice taste amazing, and its salty, meaty flavor will do the same for potato salad.

Adding Spam to your potato salad is simple — it's just like adding bacon. But unlike bacon, which has to be cooked before you can use it, Spam comes fully cooked, so if you are in a rush, all you have to do is open the can and chop it up into any size pieces you want. Larger pieces will give you meatier bites while smaller ones will spread more evenly throughout so you get consistent meatiness with your potatoes. That doesn't mean you can't cook Spam though. Cooking Spam will give you a Maillard reaction that caramelizes the surface to add extra flavor and crispiness, both of which will make each bite of potato salad even more exciting.