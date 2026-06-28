Stop Bland Baby Back Ribs, You Just Need A Spoonful Of One Sweet Pantry Staple
Baby back ribs can be fantastic when done right. But, when done wrong, they can be a little, well, boring. Adding a kick of sweetness in the form of orange marmalade takes baby back ribs from bland to seriously flavorful, and incorporating some citrus goodness into your recipe is easier than you think. All you need to do is brush a spoonful (or five) of orange marmalade onto your ribs toward the end of their cooking time — just before you move them from the oven to the grill, if you're following Ina Garten's simple secret for tender, mouthwatering ribs — just as you would with barbecue sauce.
It can help to melt the marmalade in a pan on the stove before you brush it onto your ribs since the consistency of marmalade can make it a little tough to spread evenly. Just don't let it cook too long. If you overdo it, the sugars in the marmalade could burn, so keep a close eye on the grill.
You can also make a glaze you can easily pour over your ribs once you get them off of the grill and bring them inside, if you want to add a little more flavor. Grab the saucepan you used to melt the marmalade, add a splash of apple cider vinegar, a bit of honey if you want even more sweetness, and let it cook until it gets a little bubbly. You can dump it right on top of the ribs, or serve it on the side as a dipping sauce.
Seasonings that enhance orange marmalade baby back ribs
Orange marmalade adds a ton of flavor to baby back ribs, and it can certainly stand alone — but it doesn't have to. The sweet, sticky stuff works well with several seasonings, especially those that add a little kick of heat. At our house, we love the taste of orange marmalade paired with a sweet-and-spicy all-purpose dry rub. You could also add a kick of heat by mixing some of your favorite hot sauce in with the marmalade before you brush it onto your ribs.
I've also found that orange marmalade works fabulously on top of ribs marinated in Coca-Cola. There's something about the sweet, tart nature of marmalade that just pairs perfectly with the slightly acidic, but still sweet, taste of Coke. If you'd like to try marinating your ribs in soda for tenderness, but want to let the marmalade shine on it's own, try using a different soda. Ginger ale, for example, is a powerhouse liquid that adds a lighter, but still zesty, flavor (go with Canada Dry if you're looking for something that takes a backseat to the marmalade). Adding some orange marmalade to your marinade (that's a bit of a tongue twister, isn't it?) can both infuse more citrus flavor and help your ribs become more tender before they hit the grill.