Stop Bland Baby Back Ribs, You Just Need A Spoonful Of One Sweet Pantry Staple

Baby back ribs can be fantastic when done right. But, when done wrong, they can be a little, well, boring. Adding a kick of sweetness in the form of orange marmalade takes baby back ribs from bland to seriously flavorful, and incorporating some citrus goodness into your recipe is easier than you think. All you need to do is brush a spoonful (or five) of orange marmalade onto your ribs toward the end of their cooking time — just before you move them from the oven to the grill, if you're following Ina Garten's simple secret for tender, mouthwatering ribs — just as you would with barbecue sauce.

It can help to melt the marmalade in a pan on the stove before you brush it onto your ribs since the consistency of marmalade can make it a little tough to spread evenly. Just don't let it cook too long. If you overdo it, the sugars in the marmalade could burn, so keep a close eye on the grill.

You can also make a glaze you can easily pour over your ribs once you get them off of the grill and bring them inside, if you want to add a little more flavor. Grab the saucepan you used to melt the marmalade, add a splash of apple cider vinegar, a bit of honey if you want even more sweetness, and let it cook until it gets a little bubbly. You can dump it right on top of the ribs, or serve it on the side as a dipping sauce.