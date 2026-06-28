Found Bugs In Your Grocery Store Strawberries? Don't Panic, Here's What To Do

Finding bugs in produce isn't the most appetizing thing to see, and it's a totally valid reaction to want to throw the whole batch away. But the thing is, it's perfectly normal — it came from dirt, after all — and shouldn't be a cause of concern. If you happen to spot crawling critters on your strawberries, just give the fruits a good 15-minute warm saltwater bath, and watch the bugs accumulate on top. It is said that water alone can also be effective, especially since adding salt might make the flavor cling to the strawberries. However, if you want longer-lasting strawberries, only do this if you're sure you're eating them right away, as they can go sour fast after soaking up that much water.

There are other methods to clean strawberries, but saltwater and just plain old water are two cleaning agents that seem to be most common. And while you'll be able to eliminate some of the bugs that are living inside the strawberries, it might be impossible to get them all, as some of them are living right in the core. So, while cleaning can help — and it remains an important step — it's impossible not to ingest a few bugs here and there. But what exactly are they, and what does consuming them mean for your health?