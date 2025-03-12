How To Clean Strawberries Using These 4 Easy Methods

When in season, fresh strawberries are the perfect blend of sweet with a little hint of tartness. They're excellent for including in fruit smoothies, pairing with a savory breakfast like eggs and bacon, or dunking in chocolate for a sweet dessert. Whether you're buying them from a grocery store or picking up a bunch from your local farmers market, strawberries should always be washed before eating. Thankfully, there are a number of ways to get these bright red fruits clean, and your favorite method might just come down to what you already have in your kitchen.

There's a reason why fresh fruits and vegetables should always be washed before consumption. They contain potentially harmful bacteria and viruses, as well as dirt and other pesticides from when they were grown. If you ingest the fruit without cleaning it, you're ingesting everything on that fruit's surface. And if you think buying those strawberries pre-cut means they're washed and safe, this isn't always the case; pre-cut fruit and veggies have a contamination risk as well because the inside of that fruit is exposed to all kinds of germs while it's being handled. Your best bet is to purchase whole fruits, wash them properly, and cut them yourself.