Does Salt Really Remove Pesticides From Produce?
Mention saltwater in the kitchen and some people might think you're talking about preparing saltwater versus freshwater fish or brining a turkey. But mention a particular viral hack involving soaking your grocery store produce in salty water to remove pesticides, and you'll find that a lot of people believe in it, or at least wonder how true it is. Some viral hacks work, but a lot of them don't, or just aren't necessary. In order to clear up the mystery around this one, Chowhound sought the exclusive advice of an expert. Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, and nutrition, wellness, and communications manager at Dole Food Company, was happy to shed some light on the subject. Her answer is simple: Saltwater probably doesn't do much, if anything, to rinse away those chemicals.
According to Marcus, "There isn't much research to support using a saltwater soak to remove pesticides from produce, and I don't personally use this method." She does, however, have some great advice for a method backed by scientific studies. She shares, "Rinsing produce under cold running water for at least 30 seconds while gently scrubbing the fruit or vegetable is the most effective way to remove pesticide residues."
A little extra effort will give you peace of mind
The United States Environmental Protection Agency performs rigorous testing on pesticides and repeats those tests every 15 years to ensure the chemicals are safe to use on our produce, but it's understandable if you are still worried about them lingering on, or even penetrating, the surface of your produce. "It's important to note that 99 percent of samples tested in the U.S. have pesticide residues below tolerable levels set by the EPA," says Melanie Marcus. "That said, some people may still have concerns. If [so], you can further reduce exposure by peeling the outer skin before cooking it."
Another option, Marcus says, is to soak your produce in water and baking soda. This does make a safe cleansing agent for fruits and vegetables, but it is more for peace of mind since gently scrubbing your produce under running water for at least 30 seconds will do the trick — although no one will fault you for using whichever method makes you feel more comfortable with the food you eat.
If you are still worried about lowering your exposure to pesticides altogether, you always have the option to grow your own produce or shop for organic produce, which can be found at many farmers markets and grocery stores. Although buying organic doesn't guarantee no pesticides, it does lessen your exposure. Combine that with scrubbing your produce under fresh water for 30 seconds and you should be able to eat your food without worry.