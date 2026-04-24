Does Salt Really Remove Pesticides From Produce?

The United States Environmental Protection Agency performs rigorous testing on pesticides and repeats those tests every 15 years to ensure the chemicals are safe to use on our produce, but it's understandable if you are still worried about them lingering on, or even penetrating, the surface of your produce. "It's important to note that 99 percent of samples tested in the U.S. have pesticide residues below tolerable levels set by the EPA," says Melanie Marcus. "That said, some people may still have concerns. If [so], you can further reduce exposure by peeling the outer skin before cooking it."

Another option, Marcus says, is to soak your produce in water and baking soda. This does make a safe cleansing agent for fruits and vegetables, but it is more for peace of mind since gently scrubbing your produce under running water for at least 30 seconds will do the trick — although no one will fault you for using whichever method makes you feel more comfortable with the food you eat.

If you are still worried about lowering your exposure to pesticides altogether, you always have the option to grow your own produce or shop for organic produce, which can be found at many farmers markets and grocery stores. Although buying organic doesn't guarantee no pesticides, it does lessen your exposure. Combine that with scrubbing your produce under fresh water for 30 seconds and you should be able to eat your food without worry.