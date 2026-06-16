Order McDonald's Filet-O-Fish The French Way For A New Take On The Sandwich

If you're a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish fan who happens to find themselves in France at some point, you're in luck. Unlike McDonald's USA, McDonald's France doesn't serve just one type of fish sandwich at its locations — it serves four different ones. Along with the traditional Filet-O-Fish, there's the McFish, the McFish Mayo, and the Fish New York. (You can technically consider it five if you add the Fish New York's Le Double option.) And two of these sandwiches can be recreated easily at McDonald's USA locations.

The McFish is a lot like the Filet-O-Fish but without the cheese and tartar sauce (and additionally it's available as a Happy Meal sandwich option). Taking the place of those two ingredients is, simply, ketchup. The McFish Mayo is similar, also served sans cheese and tartar sauce, but with (you guessed it) mayonnaise instead. Both can be created at locations in the United States, with the simple use of a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish hack. All you have to do is request for the tartar sauce and cheese to be removed, and replaced with either ketchup or mayonnaise — simple as that.

The Fish New York, however, is made up of mustard, McChicken sauce, pickles, onions, salad, tomato, and white cheddar. And not all of these exact ingredients are available at U.S. McDonald's locations. The U.S. version of the McChicken uses regular mayonnaise rather than McDonald's France's McChicken sauce, for example, and you won't find white cheddar on menus here. To best recreate this sandwich Stateside, order a Filet-O-Fish without tartar sauce, then add pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mustard. If you want to add onions, you'll have to order in person rather than the app (as it's not available that way).