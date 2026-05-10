The Truth About Canned Fruits And Vegetables' Nutritional Value
Canned fruits and vegetables often get a bad rap, most likely due to myths about them not being as nutritious as fresh produce. The fact is, however, that canned fruits and veggies can be just as good as fresh. In fact, some studies show that people who eat the canned versions are getting more fruits and vegetables (and therefore nutrients like fiber, calcium, and potassium) than those who don't. That may be because canned produce is affordable, convenient, and lasts much longer in the pantry. This doesn't mean that you should replace fresh produce, though. Dietitians suggest eating a combination of both fresh foods and nutrient-dense canned fruits and veggies for a balanced diet.
To address some additional misconceptions, canned fruits and veggies are not high in preservatives (the canning process is the preservation method). Also, not all of them are high in sodium (there are low- or no-sodium options). Canning does not strip fruits and veggies of their nutrition, as they're canned at peak ripeness. If you're concerned about metal lining the cans, like BPA, know that many companies are using BPA-free linings. Plus, according to the FDA, a little exposure to BPA is generally safe.
How to choose the right canned fruits and veggies
As long as you're getting the daily recommended amount of fruits and veggies, it doesn't matter whether they're fresh, canned, or frozen. That said, there are definitely canned fruits you should avoid, which is where many of the misconceptions come from, after all. Choosing healthier canned fruits and vegetables mostly comes down to reading the label.
For example, the canned fruit in your pantry should be packed in water or 100% juice rather than syrup, and avoid options with added sugars. For vegetables, look for labels that say "no salt added" or "low sodium," since "reduced sodium" can still contain significant amounts of salt. Draining and rinsing canned vegetables can also help lower sodium content. It's also important to inspect cans for dents, bulges, or damage before buying. The moral of the story? Stocking your pantry with nutritious canned foods alongside long-lasting fresh produce can help support a balanced diet.