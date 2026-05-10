The Truth About Canned Fruits And Vegetables' Nutritional Value

Canned fruits and vegetables often get a bad rap, most likely due to myths about them not being as nutritious as fresh produce. The fact is, however, that canned fruits and veggies can be just as good as fresh. In fact, some studies show that people who eat the canned versions are getting more fruits and vegetables (and therefore nutrients like fiber, calcium, and potassium) than those who don't. That may be because canned produce is affordable, convenient, and lasts much longer in the pantry. This doesn't mean that you should replace fresh produce, though. Dietitians suggest eating a combination of both fresh foods and nutrient-dense canned fruits and veggies for a balanced diet.

To address some additional misconceptions, canned fruits and veggies are not high in preservatives (the canning process is the preservation method). Also, not all of them are high in sodium (there are low- or no-sodium options). Canning does not strip fruits and veggies of their nutrition, as they're canned at peak ripeness. If you're concerned about metal lining the cans, like BPA, know that many companies are using BPA-free linings. Plus, according to the FDA, a little exposure to BPA is generally safe.