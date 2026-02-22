Here's What Trader Joe's Does With All Of Its Returned Food Items

Somehow, Trader Joe's influences us to completely ignore our shopping list regularly; we always manage to find a goodie there that's new and that we just have to try. But every now and then, there's a miss among the hits. So what happens if you want to return food to Trader Joe's, whether it's because there was something wrong with the item or you simply don't like it? Trader Joe's is known to have a very generous return policy, with numerous threads on Reddit devoted to discussing items people have returned. But if you return a food item, opened or not, a couple things are likely to happen: it will be thrown out, or possibly composted depending on what your local store does. What most likely won't happen is for it to be resold.

As an example, one Redditor shares that at their local outlet, items are thrown in the trash if they have left the store with a customer. They say that even if perishable food leaves the stores for just a minute and is brought right back in, it goes in the same place — trash. Some Redditors mention that Trader Joe's may compost returned food, but this is very dependent on the location and is not a store-wide program. If you want to find out if your local store does this, it's worth calling and asking.