Whole Foods' Return Policy Is Better Than You Think
You may associate return policies with clothes that don't fit or gifts you only pretended to like, but did you know you can also make returns at the grocery store? Whole Foods has a surprisingly lenient return policy that allows you to receive a full refund when you bring back items within 90 days of purchasing them. Unlike retailers that will only give you store credit in exchange for returned goods, Whole Foods reimburses you via the same method you used to pay initially. That means if you paid in cash, you'll get cash, and if you used a debit card, you'll soon see the money back in your bank account.
You don't need a reason to return something, either. There's no requirement to prove that an item was sold to you past the expiration date or is inedible in any way, so if you simply don't like one of Whole Foods' prepared foods, you can take it back. The chain's return policy plainly states that customers can seek a refund if they are not 100% satisfied with their purchase. So, as long as you have your receipt and it's been less than 90 days, Whole Foods should honor their policy and accept your return with no problems.
The exceptions to Whole Foods' return policy
As is often the case, there are some exceptions to Whole Foods' relaxed return policy. Per the supermarket's website, damaged items may not be eligible for a refund. In other words, if you drop a Whole Foods cake on your kitchen floor and then attempt to get your money back for it, the cashier might look at you a little funny. However, opening a bag of chips and then realizing you wanted a different flavor instead makes you a good candidate for an exchange at Whole Foods.
There is one item that Whole Foods can't guarantee will be accepted for a return regardless of its condition: alcoholic beverages. That's because rules regarding the return of alcohol vary by state and the chain must yield to local restrictions. If you live in a state that permits alcohol exchanges, make sure to return the item to the same Whole Foods location where you purchased it to avoid being denied a refund.
Even with the exceptions, Whole Foods' return policy is about as good as it gets — although the policy at Ina Garten's since-closed Barefoot Contessa store was pretty iconic. You can make your purchases with peace of mind knowing that if you want to return something, you can.