Whole Foods' Return Policy Is Better Than You Think

You may associate return policies with clothes that don't fit or gifts you only pretended to like, but did you know you can also make returns at the grocery store? Whole Foods has a surprisingly lenient return policy that allows you to receive a full refund when you bring back items within 90 days of purchasing them. Unlike retailers that will only give you store credit in exchange for returned goods, Whole Foods reimburses you via the same method you used to pay initially. That means if you paid in cash, you'll get cash, and if you used a debit card, you'll soon see the money back in your bank account.

You don't need a reason to return something, either. There's no requirement to prove that an item was sold to you past the expiration date or is inedible in any way, so if you simply don't like one of Whole Foods' prepared foods, you can take it back. The chain's return policy plainly states that customers can seek a refund if they are not 100% satisfied with their purchase. So, as long as you have your receipt and it's been less than 90 days, Whole Foods should honor their policy and accept your return with no problems.