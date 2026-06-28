How To Properly Cook Spinach To Preserve Its Nutritional Value

As Popeye was always trying to tell us, spinach is one of the healthiest greens you can eat. But, since he was always eating his spinach straight out of the can, you might wonder if the way you cook spinach has an effect on the amount of nutrients you end up consuming. The answer varies. Generally speaking, steaming is considered one of the healthiest ways to prepare any vegetable, and spinach is no exception to this rule because the leaves are exposed to less heat than when boiling or sauteing.

In the case of spinach, that detail is important because its nutrients are quite sensitive to both heat and water. Vitamin C, for example, can decline during cooking while other water-soluble nutrients may leach into the cooking water if you're boiling it. You then pour all those nutrients down the drain. Because steaming cooks spinach without submerging it, less nutrients are lost, and it also does a good job of keeping spinach vibrant and green. This is not to say that other cooking methods have no benefits of their own. In fact, the differences between common cooking methods may be smaller than you think.