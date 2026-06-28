'90s Kids Will Remember This Old-School Pantry Staple That's Perfect For Flavorful Soups
Any '90s child labeled as a picky eater probably has a core memory involving a can of V8 juice. For some of us, that little can filled with savory, zingy, tomato goodness was as close to a vegetable as we ever got in childhood. In adulthood, of course, veggies are much less scary. I can now fully enjoy even my most maligned childhood foods. I roast my Brussels sprouts, and I flash-fry broccoli for a great, crispy texture and much more appealing taste. This doesn't mean I've abandoned my dear V8; I've simply learned to repurpose it.
Though V8 is most known for its tomato flavor, the juice also contains seven other vegetables: beets, spinach, carrots, celery, parsley, watercress, and lettuce. Each of these components gives dimension and savory flavor that makes V8 a great addition to soup, particularly as a base for an easy vegetable soup. Simply add a jar to a Crock-Pot with veggies of your choice, browned ground beef, and cook at medium for several hours until ready to serve. You can also use it as the base for a hearty beef stew, tortellini soup, minestrone, pasta e fagioli, and it makes for a great mix-in to chili as an easy upgrade. The world is your can of V8.
More ways to rev up V8 soup
While you absolutely can use the original V8 in your soup explorations — if you want to really highlight its powers, use it as the base for tomato soup — try some of the brand's other flavors to give your soup an extra flavor boost. For example, if you're making chicken tortilla soup, use Spicy Chipotle V8 to give a savory, slightly smoky boost of flavor. If you're making gumbo or another Cajun-inspired soup, use Spicy Cajun V8 to help form the base. These are just some V8 flavor possibilities for your soup dreams. The Campbell's-owned juice brand has many different flavors to try. You can even use the V8-and-Grillo's collaboration if you wish to give your soup a pickle infusion.
A small can of V8 also works as the perfect starting point for single-serve soups. Use a can of V8 (regular and spicy V8 are classics), along with water or some bouillon or broth and your choice of chopped veggies to make a small batch of soup that's easy to prepare and absolutely delicious. You can also add in some pasta and a bit of cheese for a heavier soup, and add your can of V8 to a perfectly sauteed pan of aromatics, such as onions and garlic, for a more grounded base. Serve with a freshly made grilled cheese for a true, nostalgic, 1990s kid callback.