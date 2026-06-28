'90s Kids Will Remember This Old-School Pantry Staple That's Perfect For Flavorful Soups

Any '90s child labeled as a picky eater probably has a core memory involving a can of V8 juice. For some of us, that little can filled with savory, zingy, tomato goodness was as close to a vegetable as we ever got in childhood. In adulthood, of course, veggies are much less scary. I can now fully enjoy even my most maligned childhood foods. I roast my Brussels sprouts, and I flash-fry broccoli for a great, crispy texture and much more appealing taste. This doesn't mean I've abandoned my dear V8; I've simply learned to repurpose it.

Though V8 is most known for its tomato flavor, the juice also contains seven other vegetables: beets, spinach, carrots, celery, parsley, watercress, and lettuce. Each of these components gives dimension and savory flavor that makes V8 a great addition to soup, particularly as a base for an easy vegetable soup. Simply add a jar to a Crock-Pot with veggies of your choice, browned ground beef, and cook at medium for several hours until ready to serve. You can also use it as the base for a hearty beef stew, tortellini soup, minestrone, pasta e fagioli, and it makes for a great mix-in to chili as an easy upgrade. The world is your can of V8.