'90s Kids Will Remember This Old-School Pantry Staple That's Perfect For Flavorful Soups

By Hilary Wheelan Remley
Bowl of vegetable soup Jenifoto/Getty Images

Any '90s child labeled as a picky eater probably has a core memory involving a can of V8 juice. For some of us, that little can filled with savory, zingy, tomato goodness was as close to a vegetable as we ever got in childhood. In adulthood, of course, veggies are much less scary. I can now fully enjoy even my most maligned childhood foods. I roast my Brussels sprouts, and I flash-fry broccoli for a great, crispy texture and much more appealing taste. This doesn't mean I've abandoned my dear V8; I've simply learned to repurpose it.

Though V8 is most known for its tomato flavor, the juice also contains seven other vegetables: beets, spinach, carrots, celery, parsley, watercress, and lettuce. Each of these components gives dimension and savory flavor that makes V8 a great addition to soup, particularly as a base for an easy vegetable soup. Simply add a jar to a Crock-Pot with veggies of your choice, browned ground beef, and cook at medium for several hours until ready to serve. You can also use it as the base for a hearty beef stew, tortellini soup, minestrone, pasta e fagioli, and it makes for a great mix-in to chili as an easy upgrade. The world is your can of V8.

More ways to rev up V8 soup

Bottles of V8 on shelf PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock

While you absolutely can use the original V8 in your soup explorations — if you want to really highlight its powers, use it as the base for tomato soup — try some of the brand's other flavors to give your soup an extra flavor boost. For example, if you're making chicken tortilla soup, use Spicy Chipotle V8 to give a savory, slightly smoky boost of flavor. If you're making gumbo or another Cajun-inspired soup, use Spicy Cajun V8 to help form the base. These are just some V8 flavor possibilities for your soup dreams. The Campbell's-owned juice brand has many different flavors to try. You can even use the V8-and-Grillo's collaboration if you wish to give your soup a pickle infusion.

A small can of V8 also works as the perfect starting point for single-serve soups. Use a can of V8 (regular and spicy V8 are classics), along with water or some bouillon or broth and your choice of chopped veggies to make a small batch of soup that's easy to prepare and absolutely delicious. You can also add in some pasta and a bit of cheese for a heavier soup, and add your can of V8 to a perfectly sauteed pan of aromatics, such as onions and garlic, for a more grounded base. Serve with a freshly made grilled cheese for a true, nostalgic, 1990s kid callback.

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