The Simple Way To Turn Broccoli Into A Flavor-Packed Side Dish

We all agree that broccoli is healthy, but very rarely do we agree that it's delicious. Those "little trees" are deeply associated with your parents encouraging you to finish your vegetables as a child. As an adult, you can better appreciate broccoli's earthy flavor, but steaming leaves it soft and bland, and roasting takes too long. Fortunately, there is another preparation worth trying: flash frying. Unlike steaming or boiling, flash frying can brown the surface of the broccoli, imbuing it with charred flavor in far less time than roasting, making it a useful option for busy weeknight meals. And while flash frying does require oil, the short cooking time may help preserve some heat-sensitive vitamins.

You're probably familiar with frying methods like sauteing, searing, and pan frying. When it comes to broccoli, flash frying involves briefly cooking the florets in screaming-hot oil (400 degrees Fahrenheit) until the outside browns. The idea is that the oil is so hot (nearly smoking) that the food immediately blisters on the outside while the stalks stay tender on the inside. Let them sit for a minute or two when you first put them into the pan before going in to stir them. This helps the broccoli develop browning on the outside while maintaining a crisp-tender texture. It's also really fast — you can flash-fry a whole batch of broccoli in just 10 minutes, so it's a great addition to a weeknight meal.