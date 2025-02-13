Effortlessly Add More Flavor To Chili With One Juicy Ingredient

A comforting winter classic that's as easy to make as it is to devour, chili is a warming, one-pot masterpiece. At its most basic, the spoonable meat or veggie and broth-based dish features stewed chiles, and, unless you're in Texas, tomatoes and beans. Although it doesn't take Michelin-star chef skills to make a great batch of chili, if your pot lacks flavor, you might as well feed it to the dogs. To make a chili that's truly noteworthy, you'll need some secret ingredients. But if you don't quite have that passed-down heirloom kitchen wisdom, we'll clue you in on one unsuspecting must-try ingredient that will send your stew into the stratosphere: V8.

Made with seven vegetables, the original V8 recipe is a 100% juice blend made from tomatoes, carrots, celery, beets, parsley, lettuce, watercress, and spinach that is deeply savory with hints of rustic earthiness. It's almost surprising that chili recipes don't already call for the stuff. The beverage's tangy vegetal notes complement the meatiness of ground beef, culminating in a more dynamic and well-rounded flavor profile. Although the original V8 recipe works great in chili, the brand offers various vegetable juice blends, giving you plenty of options for jazzing up your recipe. From spicy chipotle to hot honey and pickle-infused blends, there's a V8 for every chili formula. And because chili is already steeped in spoon-sippable broth, introducing a juice blend won't disrupt the consistency of the dish.