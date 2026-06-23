The US State That Spends The Most On Alcohol Isn't New York Or California

If you were guessing which U.S. state has the highest per-person alcohol spending in America, you might assume it's somewhere like New York or California — places with big cities and no shortage of bars and restaurants. Or perhaps someplace like Louisiana or Nevada would come to mind, with their reputation for big parties. But you'd be wrong: It's Alaska. According to SmartAsset, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Alaskan adults spent an average of $1,249.76 per person on alcohol in 2024 — the highest figure in the country. That's around 40% higher than the national average of $898 per adult.

Just a fraction behind Alaska is Wyoming, at $1,238 per adult, followed by Colorado at $1,216. At the other end of the ranking, Utah came in last, with adults spending just over $600 annually. This is not particularly surprising considering the state's large Mormon population and strict alcohol laws. It's also worth flagging that this doesn't mean Alaskans necessarily drink the most alcohol by volume. When it comes to the most alcohol consumed per person, New Hampshire leads the country with 4.2 gallons per person annually. These numbers may be a bit misleading, however, as New Hampshire lures people across state lines to take advantage of its lack of alcohol sales tax. And if we're talking just beer, it's North Dakota that drinks the most.