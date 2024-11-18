The State That Drinks The Most Beer Isn't California Or Texas

Americans are divided in many ways, but one thing we can almost universally agree on? Our love for a cold one. If there was a national drink, beer would be a strong contender for the top spot. The country's passion for pints runs deep, back to its earliest founding days when colonial and early Americans' consumption of alcohol was triple that of the contemporary national average.

Today, our collective thirst for brewskies remains unquenched, but perhaps no state loves it more than North Dakota, which took the spot of the heaviest beer-drinking state in the nation, according to a national survey conducted in 2021 by the Brewers Almanac from the Beer Institute. Just how much are citizens of the Peace Garden state sipping? According to the data, North Dakota drank 37.5 gallons per capita in 2021, or put another way, equal to around 400 12-ounce cans.

Put into a larger context, this is well above the 2021 national average of 23.5 gallons. Unfortunately, the trend doesn't come without its downsides – the state disproportionately suffers from high rates of alcoholism and binge drinking according to Drug Helpline (perhaps unsurprisingly, given these high drinking numbers).