The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Is Also One Of The Smallest

Nestled on the East Coast, New Hampshire is well known for its beautiful fall foliage, Dartmouth College, and pristine nature. No one tends to associate this tiny state with heavy drinking. However, despite being the 5th smallest state by area and 10th smallest by population (via Britannica), New Hampshire takes first place for consuming the most alcohol per capita in the nation.

This statistic refers to the alcohol category overall, including beer, wine, and spirits. There are more details behind the data reported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), though: Not all of this alcohol may necessarily be consumed in the state. New Hampshire does not have a sales tax and charges a small flat fee on alcohol purchases, so some of these purchases may be from consumers driving over the border from neighboring states to stock up on better deals. It's also impossible to track how much liquor is actually consumed per individual person; rather, this data adds up liquor sales, which are then divided by the state's population.

The meaning of "per capita" is important here. In this example, it refers to the amount of alcohol drank on average per person in a given year. Of course, states with larger populations drink more alcohol overall. For example, California took the No. 1 place for the total largest volume of alcohol consumed, which makes sense considering its massive population of over 39 million people.