For The Cheapest Case Of Beer In America, Head To The Prairie State
Beer comes in all shapes and sizes. From cans to kegs and even growlers and crowlers, there are countless ways to drink it; if you want to buy a case of beer and are looking for the best bang for your buck, then you have to go to the Prairie State: Illinois, where the most popular beer brand is Goose Island, a brewery headquartered in the state.
According to a study done by GoBankingRates, you can purchase an average case of beer (24 cans or bottles) for just $16.43 in Illinois, or right around 69 cents per beer. The state's inexpensive beer prices likely stem from two things: A high population — meaning accessibility and transportation isn't much of an issue in terms of getting the beer there — and more competition among breweries and beer brands, which helps keep prices low. A case of canned beer generally costs less than a case of bottled beer despite the aluminum still protecting the beer's quality, so if you're looking to spend even less than $16.43, consider buying cans.
Taxes and transportation costs contribute to high beer prices
Accessibility and competition help to lower beer prices, but there are a number of states that don't thrive in either of these areas. Alaska and Hawaii (states that have the highest grocery prices in general) see higher costs stemming from the difficulty of importing beer since they're outside the contiguous United States. In Alaska, a case of beer is more expensive than any other state with costs above $33. Other states, such as Tennessee, impose high taxes on goods like alcohol, driving up the overall average price.
Illinois appears to have all of these things working in its favor, helping to offer that lower price. The average Illinois household spends $579.18 annually on alcoholic beverages, per the GoBankingRates study, but despite having the lowest beer prices it isn't the state with the lowest household average. Oklahoma spends far less, averaging just $477.66 per household annually, with Louisiana not far behind at $480.70 per household.