For The Cheapest Case Of Beer In America, Head To The Prairie State

Beer comes in all shapes and sizes. From cans to kegs and even growlers and crowlers, there are countless ways to drink it; if you want to buy a case of beer and are looking for the best bang for your buck, then you have to go to the Prairie State: Illinois, where the most popular beer brand is Goose Island, a brewery headquartered in the state.

According to a study done by GoBankingRates, you can purchase an average case of beer (24 cans or bottles) for just $16.43 in Illinois, or right around 69 cents per beer. The state's inexpensive beer prices likely stem from two things: A high population — meaning accessibility and transportation isn't much of an issue in terms of getting the beer there — and more competition among breweries and beer brands, which helps keep prices low. A case of canned beer generally costs less than a case of bottled beer despite the aluminum still protecting the beer's quality, so if you're looking to spend even less than $16.43, consider buying cans.