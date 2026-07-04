What Happens When You Eat Raw Meat?

We go to great lengths to ensure our meat is served perfectly cooked, even using a meat thermometer to achieve the perfect outcome. But what really happens when you consume it raw? It's not always pretty. You can get common types of food poisoning, such as salmonella and E. coli. If you happen to develop symptoms, including diarrhea and vomiting, after consuming raw meat, it means you've eaten something bad. Getting ill from raw meat means what you ate was tainted with pathogens, which usually happens during slaughter. Sometimes, butchers unintentionally cut an animal's intestines, which results in the introduction of bacteria to other parts of the meat we consume. Usually that's fine since we cook meat anyway, and an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit is enough to get rid of the bacteria.

Some groups of people are more vulnerable, so passing on raw meat shouldn't be a question. This includes children under 5 years old, certain adults older than 70, and pregnant individuals. While there are traditional dishes — including Ethiopia's kitfo or the Netherlands' ossenworst — where raw meat is the highlight, they still come with risks. That said, traditional methods are usually more reliable in handling raw meat, which is why it's okay to eat these dishes even without giving them airtime on the stovetop.