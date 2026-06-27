You Need This One-Step Flavor Boost For Incredible Mashed Potatoes
Buttery, cheesy, garlicky — no matter how you like your mashed potatoes, the classic side dish is always a hit. While it can be tough to improve on perfection, there is one particularly fantastic trick, and it's as simple as adding a few pinches of something you likely already have in your pantry: chicken bouillon. Adding a touch of the powder (or cube, depending on how you buy your bouillon) can add deep flavors to mashed potatoes that will have your guests wondering exactly what secret ingredient you added to make the spuds the star of the show (bouillon is also one of Martha Stewart's go-to secrets to quickly deepen the flavor of her dishes).
There are a few different routes you can take when adding chicken bouillon to your mashed potatoes. You can add a lighter taste by sprinkling the bouillon in the water you use to boil your potatoes. You can also add bouillon directly to your mashed potatoes, mixing in a few pinches of powder. If you're using bouillon cubes, it's a good idea to dissolve them in a bit of water or milk before adding to the mix so you don't end up with chunks of seasoning throughout your dish. Of course, you can certainly combine both the bouillon-in-water and the bouillon-directly-in-potatoes method to maximize flavor.
Things to keep in mind when you're adding chicken bouillon to mashed potatoes
If you're adding bouillon to your mashed potatoes, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you take your dish to the next level. First (and most importantly): a little goes a long way. Chicken bouillon is super salty, so you'll want to add slowly. Be sure to err on the lighter side and taste as you go to make sure you're getting your preferred flavor. You might want to use unsalted butter instead of a salted version to retain more control over the total amount of salt in your recipe.
If you're out of chicken bouillon or the cubes have expired and you still want to add that rich flavor to your potatoes, you may not be completely out of luck (bouillon cubes are typically good for about two years, by the way, even if they're past their expiration date). Boiling your potatoes in chicken stock or broth (you can pretty easily go from bird to broth and make your own at home) can help to infuse some richness. Using a different-flavored option — for example, beef bouillon or vegetable stock — can also work, although the taste will be a little bit different from what you'd get when using chicken bouillon.
Finally, if you're feeling ambitious, there's no need to stop at bouillon. When you add rich chicken flavor to your potatoes, you're setting up an awesome canvas for other savory ingredients. Try mixing roasted garlic, sharp parmesan cheese, or even an aged cheddar into your bouillon-infused mashed potatoes for a true umami experience.