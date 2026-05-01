How To Go From Bird To Broth: You're Doing It All Wrong

Do you avoid making your own bone broth because the process seems tedious and overwhelming? When you think of making a large pot of bone broth, you may be consumed with thoughts of cutting, chopping, and cleaning a large amount of chicken bones all at once. Then, you're inevitably left to wait by a slow-boiling pot for hours on end for said bones to work their magic. Especially if you plan on preparing a homemade soup or stew in the near future, the last thing you want to do beforehand is spend an entire day procuring (only) the base of your recipe. But making homemade bone broth is only a challenge if you're doing it all wrong.

In this Chowhound video, chef Josh Donelson, shows you how easy it is to make your own bone broth from home. Believe it or not, preparing homemade bone broth can be a simple, manageable task if you plan ahead and use a time-saving cooking technique. Not to mention, Donelson also highlights extra ingredients worth adding to your broth recipe as well as simple tricks to achieve the best flavor. Paired with his time-saving cooking technique and tips for proper storage, you'll see it's easy to make delicious, hassle-free bone broth at home.