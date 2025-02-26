Do Beef Bouillon Cubes Expire?

An umami-blasted flavor bomb for soups, stews, sauces, and much more, beef bouillon cubes are a must-have pantry essential. But like all foodstuffs, beef bouillon cubes eventually expire.

Beef bouillon cubes are made from concentrated beef stock, salt, and seasonings dehydrated and formed into a compact cube for convenient use. Like canned food, cereals, and spices, beef bouillon is a shelf-stable food, meaning it can be stored at room temperature for extended periods without spoiling. Beef bouillon cubes should have an expiration date listed on their packaging, but generally speaking, they will maintain freshness for up to two years. Once opened, beef bouillon cubes should be used within six months.

The shelf life of beef bouillon cubes is primarily determined by their potency rather than their potential food safety risks. Over time, their flavor and aroma diminish, which can leave your favorite dishes lacking depth. However, if you notice mold, foul smells, or an unsavory taste, do not consume expired beef bouillon cubes.