Do Beef Bouillon Cubes Expire?
An umami-blasted flavor bomb for soups, stews, sauces, and much more, beef bouillon cubes are a must-have pantry essential. But like all foodstuffs, beef bouillon cubes eventually expire.
Beef bouillon cubes are made from concentrated beef stock, salt, and seasonings dehydrated and formed into a compact cube for convenient use. Like canned food, cereals, and spices, beef bouillon is a shelf-stable food, meaning it can be stored at room temperature for extended periods without spoiling. Beef bouillon cubes should have an expiration date listed on their packaging, but generally speaking, they will maintain freshness for up to two years. Once opened, beef bouillon cubes should be used within six months.
The shelf life of beef bouillon cubes is primarily determined by their potency rather than their potential food safety risks. Over time, their flavor and aroma diminish, which can leave your favorite dishes lacking depth. However, if you notice mold, foul smells, or an unsavory taste, do not consume expired beef bouillon cubes.
Maintaining the shelf life of beef bouillon cubes
Beef bouillon cubes stay fresh for a considerable amount of time, and you can maximize their shelf life and longevity with proper storage. Store them in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat sources. A pantry or cupboard works well as long as the temperature remains consistent. You can also freeze or refrigerate beef bouillon cubes to marginally increase their shelf life. If freezing them, vacuum seal them to prevent freezer burn.
Once opened, it's important to keep the cubes in an airtight container to prevent moisture from getting in, which could expedite spoilage and facilitate the growth of mold. If the packaging is resealable, ensure it's sealed tightly after each use. Whether you're using them as a beef broth substitute or to jazz up your go-to gravy recipe, beef bouillon cubes require proper storage to maintain their freshness and flavor for as long as possible.