Does Pizza Hut Still Serve Beer?
There's something magical about that stately red roof and the smell of a Pizza Hut Pan Pizza. It gets you reminiscing about all the classic accoutrements that once adorned each and every restaurant, from the Tiffany-style lamps to the red-and-white checked tablecloths. Thankfully, in some cases, this old-school look is making a comeback (replete with lunch buffets and vintage video games) to give you that full-on '90s Pizza Hut experience. For some, having an ice-cold beer was part of this restaurant's allure. If you're wondering if you can still get a frosty cold one at your local Pizza Hut, the answer is yes, depending on where you live.
Turns out, there are more than 550 locations that serve alcohol (via The Takeout). The choice of whether to sell beer or not is up to franchisees, who are responsible for navigating local and state laws regulating the sale of alcohol. With that in mind, you have to give your local Pizza Hut a call to see if it serves beer or not. It's not limited to dine-in restaurants either. Some to-go-only locations also sell booze. Prefer delivery? That may be an option as well.
Beer and a pizza delivery?
Not only are certain locations still serving beer in-store, in some areas of the country, you can get brews delivered to your door along with your piping-hot pizza. Back in 2017, Pizza Hut began testing out beer delivery in California and Arizona, then expanded into several other states. Again, check to make sure your local location includes this service.
That said, Yum! Brands, which has owned Pizza Hut for 29 years, announced it was planning on closing 250 restaurants in 2026, and has sold the chain to LongRange Capital for about $1.5 billion, while a separate company bought all the mainland China locations for $1.2 billion. Pizza Hut has struggled for several years amidst changing consumer tastes, competition, and other issues. We think this nostalgic pizza chain deserves a comeback, so fingers crossed the new owner can help turn things around, and will continue to sell beer. As one Redditor put it, "Imagine being served a fresh crispy pizza right out of the oven, served to you in a cast iron pan. Now imagine having a nice cold beer to wash it down." We agree 100%.
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