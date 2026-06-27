Does Pizza Hut Still Serve Beer?

There's something magical about that stately red roof and the smell of a Pizza Hut Pan Pizza. It gets you reminiscing about all the classic accoutrements that once adorned each and every restaurant, from the Tiffany-style lamps to the red-and-white checked tablecloths. Thankfully, in some cases, this old-school look is making a comeback (replete with lunch buffets and vintage video games) to give you that full-on '90s Pizza Hut experience. For some, having an ice-cold beer was part of this restaurant's allure. If you're wondering if you can still get a frosty cold one at your local Pizza Hut, the answer is yes, depending on where you live.

Turns out, there are more than 550 locations that serve alcohol (via The Takeout). The choice of whether to sell beer or not is up to franchisees, who are responsible for navigating local and state laws regulating the sale of alcohol. With that in mind, you have to give your local Pizza Hut a call to see if it serves beer or not. It's not limited to dine-in restaurants either. Some to-go-only locations also sell booze. Prefer delivery? That may be an option as well.